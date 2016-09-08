Pravda.ru

Business » Companies

Kalashnikov unveils new weapons at Army 2016 forum

08.09.2016
 
Kalashnikov unveils new weapons at Army 2016 forum. 58802.jpeg
Source: Kalashnikov.com

World-famous Kalashnikov Concern unveiled its latest development at Army 2016 forum in the Moscow region: a small automatic rifle for crews of combat vehicles and special forces.

The weight of the new weapon is 2.5 kilograms; the length of the rifle with the retracted butt is 50 centimeters. The designers of the new rifle believe that the new small automatic rifle will replace AKS-74U rifle.

The new rifle was based on the developments by Evgeny Dragunov, who presented his invention at the competition of small-sized weapons in the early 1980s.

Some parts of the weapon were made in accordance with modern ergonomics requirements. The rifle has double-sided controls and Picatinny rails for mounting additional equipment and sights. The body of the new rifle is made entirely of plastic, whereas the length of the gun-butt can be adjusted.

Kalashnikov also introduced other new weapons at Army 2016 Forum in the Moscow region. Experts paid attention to prototypes of sniper rifles VSV-338 and SVK.

"The components of the VSV-338 rifle are assembled in the body of aluminum alloy. The modular design allows to quickly replace the barrel. The long-range sniper rifle, developed for .338 Lapua Magnum cartridge is designed for sniper operations in all weathers , when shooting at a distance of up to 1,500 meters," the head of the press service of Kalashnikov Concern, Ekaterina Nikiforova said.

In addition to sniper rifles, Kalashnikov is said to unveil the new combat automated system Soratnik, mounted on a tracked armored vehicle. In conjunction with drones the Soratnik system can conduct reconnaissance and ensure fire support to troops.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Kalashnikov to face clone wars







PRAVDA.RU
2617

Popular photos

Society

Chinese man spends $325 million on private Dreamliner aircraft
Chinese man spends $325 million on private Dreamliner aircraft
Italian earthquake: Corruption? Maybe. It s worse
Italian earthquake: Corruption? Maybe. It's worse
Obama prefers to avoid Philippino heatwave
Obama prefers to avoid Philippino heatwave
Kazakhstan starts castrating pedophiles
Kazakhstan starts castrating pedophiles
Billions spent...on soccer players
Billions spent...on soccer players
Most mysterious seas on the planet
Most mysterious seas on the planet

Most popular

Chinese warships approach Alaska
Chinese warships approach Alaska
Five warships of the Chinese Navy are currently staying in international waters in the Bering Sea near the Aleutian Islands
Belarusian kills and dismembers US citizen who insulted President Lukashenko
Belarusian kills and dismembers US citizen who insulted President Lukashenko
On September 1, 2016, a 52-year-old resident of Belarus was sentenced to ten years in a penal colony for the murder of US citizen Solomon Yasman. The court found the man guilty of murder and theft of...
G20 summit: Russia's isolation turns into USA's shameful fiasco G20 summit: Russia's isolation turns into USA's shameful fiasco

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Why the US government loves to hate President Putin
Why the US government loves to hate President Putin
Many Americans see Putin as Chuck Norris of international politics
Many Americans see Putin as Chuck Norris of international politics
Boris Nemtsov killing: Ooooooooh that smell
Boris Nemtsov killing: Ooooooooh that smell
Why the US Government Aims to Force President Putin from Power
Why the US Government Aims to Force President Putin from Power
Russia s Far East: Vegas Crap Shoot or Bold New World?
Russia's Far East: Vegas Crap Shoot or Bold New World?
The Empire Wants Ms. Clinton, The Conqueror!
The Empire Wants Ms. Clinton, The Conqueror!

Incidents

Belarusian kills and dismembers US citizen who insulted President Lukashenko
Belarusian kills and dismembers US citizen who insulted President Lukashenko
SpaceX Falcon 9 massive explosion destroys $200 million. Video
SpaceX Falcon 9 massive explosion destroys $200 million. Video
Turkey joins USA to split Syria
Turkey joins USA to split Syria
Russian Su-34 kills ISIS leader
Russian Su-34 kills ISIS leader
Uzbekistan: The best and the worst scenario
Uzbekistan: The best and the worst scenario
Russia and USA ready for joint operations to destroy terrorists in Syria s Aleppo
Russia and USA ready for joint operations to destroy terrorists in Syria's Aleppo

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service