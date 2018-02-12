Russia showcases its super jets and new choppers in Singapore

The air show in Singapore is held every two years with the support of the civil aviation organisation of the country. In 2018, more than 1,000 companies from approximately 70 countries announced their wish to take part in the exhibition.

This is a landmark event for all enterprises of the Russian aerospace industry without exception. Russia's aviation equipment finds no demand at other major shows in France (Le Bourget) and in the UK (Farnborough), because the location of these professional events does not correspond to the geography of sales of the products of the Russian aviation industry.

Russia's commercial zone traditionally covers developing countries of Asia, Africa and Latin America, even though it is hard to call China and India as 'developing' states. Western European countries can only look at Russian aviation for the purpose to draw adequate comparisons with their own products.

Singapore, no less than Abu Dhabi (where the arms show is held regularly as well), comes in line with Russian business interests. Over the past ten years, Russia has sold at least 400 combat helicopters and airplanes in this zone. The after sale support system has significantly improved; the fast delivery of spare parts (fast tracking) has been developed as well, which also fuels the growth of interest in the products of the Russian defence industry.

This year, more than 70 companies of the aviation cluster have arrived in Singapore. Russia showcases such models as Yak-152, Yak-130, Su-35, Ka-52 and Ansat helicopters, as well as MC-21 and SuperJet-100 aircraft.

Noteworthy, it is at the Singapore Air Show 2018, where Sukhoi Superjet-100 demonstrated its wing tips. The refinement will allow to reduce up to five percent of expenses on aviation kerosene.

The multi-purpose Tatar helicopter Ansat (translates from the Tatar as "simple") is very interesting as well. This helicopter can be used in many areas. The Ansat is a light two-engine gas turbine multipurpose helicopter that has up to nine seats. The Ansat helicopter can carry up to 1,300 kilograms of payload in the cockpit.

Unfortunately, the future of the new Russian airliner MC-21 is not clear. Of course, neither Boeing not Airbus are going to give any of their markets to the Russian competitor. At the same time, it remains unclear whether Russian air carriers are going to place orders for the new passenger jetliner. The MC-21 needs to overcome the threshold of 100 aircraft to enter serial production.

