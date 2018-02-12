World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Business » Companies
Author`s name Alexander Artamonov

Russia showcases its super jets and new choppers in Singapore

Business » Companies

The air show in Singapore is held every two years with the support of the civil aviation organisation of the country. In 2018, more than 1,000 companies from approximately 70 countries announced their wish to take part in the exhibition.

Russia showcases its super jets and new choppers in Singapore. 61973.jpeg

This is a landmark event for all enterprises of the Russian aerospace industry without exception. Russia's aviation equipment finds no demand at other major shows in France (Le Bourget) and in the UK (Farnborough), because the location of these professional events does not correspond to the geography of sales of the products of the Russian aviation industry.

Russia's commercial zone traditionally covers developing countries of Asia, Africa and Latin America, even though it is hard to call China and India as 'developing' states. Western European countries can only look at Russian aviation for the purpose to draw adequate comparisons with their own products.

Singapore, no less than Abu Dhabi (where the arms show is held regularly as well), comes in line with Russian business interests. Over the past ten years, Russia has sold at least 400 combat helicopters and airplanes in this zone. The after sale support system has significantly improved; the fast delivery of spare parts (fast tracking) has been developed as well, which also fuels the growth of interest in the products of the Russian defence industry.

This year, more than 70 companies of the aviation cluster have arrived in Singapore. Russia showcases such models as Yak-152, Yak-130, Su-35, Ka-52 and Ansat helicopters, as well as MC-21 and SuperJet-100 aircraft.

Noteworthy, it is at the Singapore Air Show 2018, where Sukhoi Superjet-100 demonstrated its wing tips. The refinement will allow to reduce up to five percent of expenses on aviation kerosene.

The multi-purpose Tatar helicopter Ansat (translates from the Tatar as "simple") is very interesting as well. This helicopter can be used in many areas. The Ansat is a light two-engine gas turbine multipurpose helicopter that has up to nine seats. The Ansat helicopter can carry up to 1,300 kilograms of payload in the cockpit.

Unfortunately, the future of the new Russian airliner MC-21 is not clear. Of course, neither Boeing not Airbus are going to give any of their markets to the Russian competitor. At the same time, it remains unclear whether Russian air carriers are going to place orders for the new passenger jetliner. The MC-21 needs to overcome the threshold of 100 aircraft to enter serial production.

Alexander Artamonov
Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

In pictures:


Russia flies its new passenger aircraft MC-21
Topics sukhoi singapore Superjet-100 russian aircraft russian air force
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Water: Countdown to Day Zero
Companies
Russia showcases its super jets and new choppers in Singapore
Crimes
Experts name reasons that led to the crash of the An-148 near Moscow
Readers' top
Passenger airplane with 71 aboard crashes near Moscow soon after takeoff
Russia tests new fully automatic antimissile
Experts name reasons that led to the crash of the An-148 near Moscow
Su-25 assault aircraft made invulnerable to MANPADS after shoot-down accident in Syria
Russia showcases its super jets and new choppers in Singapore
Now reading
India does not want to cooperate with Russia on 5th generation aircraft
Companies
India does not want to cooperate with Russia on 5th generation aircraft Видео 
Modest proposal to the plutocracy: slavery, why not?
Americas
Modest proposal to the plutocracy: slavery, why not?
Experts name reasons that led to the crash of the An-148 near Moscow
Crimes
Experts name reasons that led to the crash of the An-148 near Moscow Видео 
Russia's new torpedo carrying 100-megaton nuclear warhead nullifies USA's Prompt Global Strike
Politics
Russia's new torpedo carrying 100-megaton nuclear warhead nullifies USA's Prompt Global Strike Видео 
Water: Countdown to Day Zero
Columnists
Water: Countdown to Day Zero
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Disasters, catastrophes
Passenger airplane with 71 aboard crashes near Moscow soon after takeoff

An-148 passenger jetliner crashed near Moscow, in the Ramensky district. There were more than 70 people on board the airliner

Passenger airplane with 71 aboard crashes near Moscow soon after takeoff
Russia tests new fully automatic antimissile
Economics
Russia tests new fully automatic antimissile
Crimes
Experts name reasons that led to the crash of the An-148 near Moscow
Economics
Su-25 assault aircraft made invulnerable to MANPADS after shoot-down accident in Syria
Columnists
Another African Holocaust: Female Genital Mutilation

200 million women and girls have undergone forced genital surgery to remove sexual pleasure, 125 million girls have been forced to marry before they were 18

Another African Holocaust: Female Genital Mutilation
Passenger airplane with 71 aboard crashes near Moscow soon after takeoff
Disasters, catastrophes
Passenger airplane with 71 aboard crashes near Moscow soon after takeoff
Columnists
Antonov Disaster: 71 fatalities
Columnists
Dear NFL: Thanks For The Season
Economics
Russia tests new fully automatic antimissile

The new missile is fully automatic. Earlier, it was up to equipment to detect the target

Russia tests new fully automatic antimissile
Su-25 assault aircraft made invulnerable to MANPADS after shoot-down accident in Syria
Economics
Su-25 assault aircraft made invulnerable to MANPADS after shoot-down accident in Syria
Games
Russian athlete tells of rude behavior of US athletes in Pyeongchang
Disasters, catastrophes
Passenger airplane with 71 aboard crashes near Moscow soon after takeoff
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Water: Countdown to Day Zero Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Alexander Artamonov Russia showcases its super jets and new choppers in Singapore Alexander Artamonov Dmitry Sudakov Experts name reasons that led to the crash of the An-148 near Moscow Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
Children under 14 may be banned from using social networks in Russia
Su-25 assault aircraft made invulnerable to MANPADS after shoot-down accident in Syria
China to play big role in post-war Syria
EU launches expansion for the sake of disintegration
US Embassy in Moscow may receive humiliating address
Russia tests new fully automatic antimissile
Russia tests new fully automatic antimissile
Russia tests new fully automatic antimissile
Russia showcases its super jets and new choppers in Singapore
Experts name reasons that led to the crash of the An-148 near Moscow
US Embassy in Moscow may receive humiliating address
Russia has developed its own helicopter carrier instead of French Mistrals
Russia has developed its own helicopter carrier instead of French Mistrals
Russia has developed its own helicopter carrier instead of French Mistrals
Experts name reasons that led to the crash of the An-148 near Moscow
Anglo-Saxons will not let Russia destroy ISIS
EU launches expansion for the sake of disintegration
EU launches expansion for the sake of disintegration
China to play big role in post-war Syria
EU launches expansion for the sake of disintegration
EU launches expansion for the sake of disintegration
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed