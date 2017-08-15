Pravda.ru

Business » Companies

Russian cheese producers need at least ten more years of sanctions

15.08.2017
 
Russian cheese producers need at least ten more years of sanctions. 61055.jpeg

Russian farmers and cheese producers consider Western sanctions against the Russian Federation a gift. If the sanctions stay in effect for another ten years, Russia will start exporting its cheeses to  Europe, the United States and Canada, CBC News reports.

Many Russian farmers saw the sanctions as a chance to open their own businesses. This year, Russian producers offer soft cheeses, such as Bree, Camembert and goat cheese, as well as harder cheeses,  for example, Gouda. Yet, the taste of those cheeses varies greatly, because the elaborate technology to make cheeses may take decades. Russian farmers admit that the quality of their cheeses may not be as good as that of Italian producers, but still, Russian cheeses are already very good.

Earlier, Russia's cheese imports from the EU amounted to $1 billion a year. For countries such as Denmark, Russia used to be the largest export market for cheeses. Today, the production of Russian cheeses grows by ten percent every year. The Russian government has spent a lot of money and effort to help farmers acquire necessary equipment.

At the same time, a recent opinion poll showed that 27 percent of Russians found the quality of Russian cheeses decreasing. Eighteen months ago, this opinion was shared by 33 percent. After the introduction of the food embargo, many Russians pay special attention to the quality of cheeses. Fifty-seven percent of respondents said that the quality of cheeses has not changed over the past year. Yet, the quality of meat, according to respondents, has decreased. The number of customers dissatisfied with the taste sausage products has increased by one-third.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Food destruction: New Russian 'mystery'
2505

Popular photos

Business

Russian cheese producers need at least ten more years of sanctions
Russian cheese producers need at least ten more years of sanctions
Planet Earth: Serious problems
Planet Earth: Serious problems
Ukraine kills Antonov aircraft maker
Ukraine kills Antonov aircraft maker
USA s new sanctions against Russia split European Union
USA's new sanctions against Russia split European Union
US giants stand against new anti-Russian sanctions
US giants stand against new anti-Russian sanctions
Russia signs defence contracts with China and Vietnam
Russia signs defence contracts with China and Vietnam

Society

Vatican s Secretary of State to come to Russia to change course of history?
Vatican's Secretary of State to come to Russia to change course of history?
USSR s Dyatlov Pass tragedy: Tourists died during tests of neutron weapons
USSR's Dyatlov Pass tragedy: Tourists died during tests of neutron weapons
Russian Heath Ministry to ban vaping and hookah smoking
Russian Heath Ministry to ban vaping and hookah smoking
Street racers from Moscow go to Sochi to test their luxury cars
Street racers from Moscow go to Sochi to test their luxury cars
Greenland whale stuck at river mouth in Russia s Far East
Greenland whale stuck at river mouth in Russia's Far East
2017-2018 Soccer Season: Crisis Chelsea in the Year of Mourinho?
2017-2018 Soccer Season: Crisis Chelsea in the Year of Mourinho?

Most popular

Russia buys tons of gold in response to Western sanctions
Russia buys tons of gold in response to Western sanctions
Russia continues buying large quantities of gold. In July, Russia purchased 9.1 tons of gold. According to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, because of new US sanctions, Russia is forced to...
USA realises it has lost Syria and all of the Middle East
USA realises it has lost Syria and all of the Middle East
the Americans have decided to break off all relations with ISIL. Certain representatives in the CIA had tried to manipulate terrorist organisation in the past, but the USA has ended it on state and...
Saudi Arabia enters most dramatic period of its modern history Saudi Arabia enters most dramatic period of its modern history

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Fire & Fury: US is a totalitarian fascist police state
Fire & Fury: US is a totalitarian fascist police state
American Fire n Fury atrocities against North Korea: Finding a perspective
American Fire n' Fury atrocities against North Korea: Finding a perspective
Borneo (Kalimantan) - A frontline for survival of our planet
Borneo (Kalimantan) - A frontline for survival of our planet
Virginia: Time for reflection?
Virginia: Time for reflection?
Rex Tillerson: A glimmer of hope cut short
Rex Tillerson: A glimmer of hope cut short
Dog farms: South Korea s inhuman and shameful cruelty and brutality
Dog farms: South Korea's inhuman and shameful cruelty and brutality

Incidents

The day before the war? North Korea calls off ambassadors
The day before the war? North Korea calls off ambassadors
Knockout game comes to Ukraine, where man knocks out young woman and jogs away
'Knockout game' comes to Ukraine, where man knocks out young woman and jogs away
Transnistria: World War Zero being reloaded to provoke Russia
Transnistria: World War Zero being reloaded to provoke Russia
48 Russian children found in Iraqi Mosul
48 Russian children found in Iraqi Mosul
Ammunition depot in Abkhazia explodes like a nuclear bomb
Ammunition depot in Abkhazia explodes like a nuclear bomb
Washington to strike North Korea on September 1?
Washington to strike North Korea on September 1?

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service