Pravda.ru

Business » Companies

Referendum against Russian natural gas

27.09.2017
 
Referendum against Russian natural gas. 61355.jpeg

Russia's state-run oil giant Rosneft and the leadership of Iraqi Kurdistan announced plans to build a gas pipeline from the autonomy to Turkey, from where natural gas could be transported via the South Gas Corridor to Europe already in 2019. According to Reuters, Rosneft has become the largest investor in Iraqi Kurdistan, having invested almost $4 billion in oil and gas deals in the region. However, the referendum on independence of Iraqi Kurdistan may frustrate the plans.

Turkey has already threatened to impose sanctions on Iraqi Kurdistan. The warning was voiced  against the backdrop of the advancement of Turkish troops to the border of Iraqi Kurdistan, which does not exclude Ankara's decision about an open military invasion of the autonomy.

At first glance, such a development may mean the end of the "honeymoon" between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the head of Iraqi Kurdistan Masoud Barzani. The two leaders have been maintaining business relations for many years. Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, started exporting its oil to Turkey at a rather low price in 2014. The parties have recently agreed on the imminent start of supplies of natural gas from Iraqi Kurdistan to Turkey, and it is Rosneft that intends to build a gas pipeline for the route.

However, skeptics fear that all these large-scale plans will tumble down because of the referendum about the independence of Iraqi Kurdistan. Most experts urge not to exaggerate in a hope that military confrontation between Ankara and Erbil will not spark. They hope that Turkish President Erdogan will simply ignore the results of the referendum and will continue building his relations with Barzani considering him as the head of Iraqi Kurdistan, rather than the leader of independent Iraqi Kurdistan, which, according to the Iraqi Constitution, already has the status of broad autonomy.

In particular, Erbil has the right to have its armed forces. Iraqi Kurdistan manages its oil and gas reserves and refuses to share its revenues with the central government of Iraq in Baghdad. The Rosneft administration also believes that the referendum will not violate political stability in the region nor will it jeopardise agreements with the leadership of Iraqi Kurdistan in the oil and gas sector.

On June 2, Vladimir Putin met with Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan Nechirvan Barzani within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Nechirvan Barzani is considered the right-hand man of the head of the autonomy Masoud Barzani (he is also his nephew). Undoubtedly, the Russian president received security guarantees for Rosneft's multi-billion dollar investments in the oil and gas industry of the Iraqi region.

On the sidelines of the St. Petersburg Forum, the head of Rosneft Igor Sechin and the Minister of Natural Resources of Iraqi Kurdistan Ashti Khavrami signed a number of agreements on cooperation in the field of oil and gas exploration and production. In particular, the Russian oil giant has received access to the management of a large transport system in Iraqi Kurdistan with a capacity of 700,000 barrels of oil per day. By the end of 2017, it is planned to expand production to a level of more than 1 million barrels a day.

Rosneft also plans to finance the construction of a gas pipeline with a capacity of 30 billion cubic meters a year, which will transport natural gas from Iraqi Kurdistan to Turkey and then to Europe. It is Rosneft that will manage the export pipeline in Iraqi Kurdistan. It is assumed that this gas pipeline will become part of the Southern Gas Corridor. This is a project to expand the South Caucasus gas pipeline and build TANAP gas pipeline in Turkey, which will be able to deliver natural gas from Iraqi Kurdistan to Europe as well.

Will Rosneft's participation in the construction of the pipeline from Iraqi Kurdistan to Turkey weaken Gazprom's positions in Europe? Until recently, it was believed that the Southern Gas Corridor, on which Azerbaijani gas will be transported to Europe, will not be able to compete with the powers of the Russian gas giant.

However, connecting TANAP to the gas pipeline from Iraqi Kurdistan may change the situation the detriment of Gazprom. To crown it all, Israel intends to sign an agreement with Turkey before the end of the year on the construction of a pipeline for the supplies of natural gas from newly discovered deposits of the Jewish State to the European Union.

In March 2017, Gazprom refused to grant Rosneft access to gas supplies to the UK. However, in June of this year, Rosneft celebrated a victory: the Kremlin supported the initiative of the Russian oil giant to build a gas pipeline from Iraqi Kurdistan to Turkey. Thus, if the project is implemented, Rosneft will become competition to Gazprom on the energy market of Turkey and Europe.

Aydin Mehtiyev
Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Will Russian gas pipeline reach Turkey?
5561

Popular photos

Business

Referendum against Russian natural gas
Referendum against Russian natural gas
Russia may ban Facebook in 2018
Russia may ban Facebook in 2018
Russia to have its own Made in Jail brand
Russia to have its own 'Made in Jail' brand
Euro declines after Merkel s victory
Euro declines after Merkel's victory
Cyborg from Russia became a star of Apple s special event
Cyborg from Russia became a star of Apple's special event
Russian flight attendants legally allowed to be curvy
Russian flight attendants legally allowed to be curvy

Society

Giant baby born in Novosibirsk
Giant baby born in Novosibirsk
Drug trafficking as integral part of US foreign policy
Drug trafficking as integral part of US foreign policy
Man defending fathers rights sets himself on fire near New Zealand Parliament
Man defending fathers' rights sets himself on fire near New Zealand Parliament
Animal trainer fights walrus at sea aquarium in Russia
Animal trainer fights walrus at sea aquarium in Russia
Our planet: Whose is it? Who owns the green Earth?
Our planet: Whose is it? Who owns the green Earth?
Sri Lanka recognises existence of children s farms for foreign adoptive parents
Sri Lanka recognises existence of children's farms for foreign adoptive parents

Most popular

Referendum against Russian natural gas
Referendum against Russian natural gas
Rosneft has become the largest investor in Iraqi Kurdistan, having invested almost $4 billion in oil and gas deals in the region. However, the referendum on independence of Iraqi Kurdistan may...
Boeing-737 crashed in Rostov because of futuristic HUD system, experts say
Boeing-737 crashed in Rostov because of futuristic HUD system, experts say
The passenger jetliner of FlyDubai airline crashed in Russia's Rostov-on-Don on March 19, 2016, killing all on board
No one can intercept Kim Jong-un's invincible ballistic missiles No one can intercept Kim Jong-un's invincible ballistic missiles

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Donald J. Trump: The American version of Pussy Riot
Donald J. Trump: The American version of Pussy Riot
Proposal for the debate on the role of the DPRK in the current hegemonic battle
Proposal for the debate on the role of the DPRK in the current hegemonic battle
9/11, 16 Years on: Devastating Impact that Continues to Resonate around the World
9/11, 16 Years on: Devastating Impact that Continues to Resonate around the World
Anarchy and Greed Make Our Climate Erratic Slouching Toward Disaster
Anarchy and Greed Make Our Climate Erratic Slouching Toward Disaster
Preparing to live sustainably alongside increasing natural risks
Preparing to live sustainably alongside increasing natural risks
Policymaking: Is our system working?
Policymaking: Is our system working?

Incidents

Boeing-737 crashed in Rostov because of futuristic HUD system, experts say
Boeing-737 crashed in Rostov because of futuristic HUD system, experts say
No one can intercept Kim Jong-un s invincible ballistic missiles
No one can intercept Kim Jong-un's invincible ballistic missiles
Family of cannibals who ate 30 people and fed human meat to cadets arrested
Family of cannibals who ate 30 people and fed human meat to cadets arrested
Crowd of migrants take revenge on security guards of Moscow trade centre
Crowd of migrants take revenge on security guards of Moscow trade centre
North Korea threatens to shoot down US bombers
North Korea threatens to shoot down US bombers
Girl found alive under school rubble in Mexico. Death toll climbs on
Girl found alive under school rubble in Mexico. Death toll climbs on

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service