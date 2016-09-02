Pravda.ru

Business » Finance

US economy clinging to life as public debt nears $20 trillion

02.09.2016
 
US economy clinging to life as public debt nears $20 trillion. 58767.jpeg

Societe Generale Bank analyst Albert Edwards said that consumers  will hardly be able to keep the US economy afloat for long. According to him, it is the US consumer  that keeps the US economy from recession, Business Insider wrote.

The analysts wrote in his article that the recession of the US economy was near. The only thing that keeps the US economy afloat is the level of consumer spending, which accounts for about 70% of US gross domestic product. However, the US may soon lose this support.

"It is difficult to say consumption is driving the economy forward, rather it is like a wood, worm-ridden crutch creaking under the strain of holding up a dead weight economy. This recovery, the fourth longest in history, is surely nearing its end," Edwards wrote.

According to the analysts, the growing inflation rate in the US already starts to exhaust consumers' resources. This can only add more fuel to the fire.

Edwards compared the current economic situation in the United States with the one before the financial crisis in 2007, when it was only consumption that kept the economy from recession. The shortage of business investment and a slowdown of the labor market affected the consumer back then, and US GDP collapsed.

Because of the sharp drop in oil prices, American energy corporations have faced serious problems and may fall into a new trap, Business Insider said. At first, low oil prices prevented US oil companies from meeting their debt obligations. Afterwards, the infection started spreading to other areas of the economy.

But the problems in the US economy do not end here. According to Edwards, there is another long-term problem that is looming on the horizon - pensions.

According to Citigroup analysts, the gap between the assets of pension funds and pension liabilities in US corporations made up 376 billion dollars in 2015, which is a serious problem.

The bad news for the energy sector is the presence of capital-intensive companies among under-funded firms. The pension plans of those companies envisage fixed payments.

Citigroup noted that all ten S&P 500 index sectors are underfunded, while the energy sector is the most problematic one. Only 30 companies inside S&P 500 had been fully funded by the end of 2015.

The Pentagon fears that within five years, the US will be involved in a military conflict, for which the country has no money.

High-ranking military officials consider large-scale military confrontation with Iran, North Korea or Russia possible. However, the US Army remains unprepared for any of these scenarios, the article says.

Thus, the funding of new technologies for ground operations is not sufficient. During one year, the US military can spend on maintenance of transport and tracked vehicles less than General Motors makes in one week. The budget for the maintenance of helicopters is used for the modernization of the choppers from the Reagan era, because the US Air Force can not afford new helicopters, the publication says.

The Pentagon does not exaggerate when it says that the US has no plans for a large-scale modernization of the army for the upcoming ten years, Forbes wrote.

It is worth saying that the US national debt has already exceeded the level of $ 19.5 trillion, the US Department of the Treasure reported.

According to The Washington Examiner, the US national debt had amounted to nearly $10.63 trillion by the time of Barack Obama's arrival in the White House. In less than eight years, the debt of the United States of America has nearly doubled. By the time Obama leaves the office, the number may near $20 trillion. According to IMF estimates, the US national debt now stands at 107.5% of GDP. In 1983-2007, the debt stood at an average of 60.7%.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Will USA face the mass poverty?







PRAVDA.RU
5522

Popular photos

Society

What lies beneath the burkini
What lies beneath the burkini
Moscow driver fined for shadow of his car
Moscow driver fined for shadow of his car
Tourists abandon injured friend in mountains not to waste airplane tickets
Tourists abandon injured friend in mountains not to waste airplane tickets
Tap water turns into oil in Siberian village
Tap water turns into oil in Siberian village
Why denouncing terror attacks is not enough
Why denouncing terror attacks is not enough
Most mysterious seas on the planet
Most mysterious seas on the planet

Most popular

US economy clinging to life as public debt nears $20 trillion
US economy clinging to life as public debt nears $20 trillion
Societe Generale Bank analyst Albert Edwards said that consumers will hardly be able to keep the US economy afloat for long. Because of the sharp drop in oil prices, American energy corporations have...
Mysterious genealogy of Russian President Putin
Mysterious genealogy of Russian President Putin
Vladimir Putin is a relative of all royal families of EuropeRussian president Vladimir Putin was a mystery almost for everyone during the moment of his election.  He seemed to be a man with no past...
Russia's new spacecraft to land on south pole of the Moon in 2019 Russia's new spacecraft to land on south pole of the Moon in 2019

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Facebook destroys Pravda in act of information war
Facebook destroys 'Pravda' in act of information war
Rio Roundup - The Good, The Bad and The Ugly Americans
Rio Roundup - The Good, The Bad and The Ugly Americans
Clinton and the Russia Card in the US elections
Clinton and the Russia Card in the US elections
Russia s Far East: Vegas Crap Shoot or Bold New World?
Russia's Far East: Vegas Crap Shoot or Bold New World?
Boris Nemtsov killing: Ooooooooh that smell
Boris Nemtsov killing: Ooooooooh that smell
President s advisor for problems of Internet calls to rebel against Facebook s biased policy
President's advisor for problems of Internet calls to rebel against Facebook's biased policy

Incidents

Russian Su-34 kills ISIS leader
Russian Su-34 kills ISIS leader
Russia and USA ready for joint operations to destroy terrorists in Syria s Aleppo
Russia and USA ready for joint operations to destroy terrorists in Syria's Aleppo
SpaceX Falcon 9 massive explosion destroys $200 million. Video
SpaceX Falcon 9 massive explosion destroys $200 million. Video
Uzbekistan: The best and the worst scenario
Uzbekistan: The best and the worst scenario
Bankrupt man with box of salt threatened to explode bank in Moscow
Bankrupt man with box of salt threatened to explode bank in Moscow
Turkish Army invades Syria. What is the real goal of the operation?
Turkish Army invades Syria. What is the real goal of the operation?

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service