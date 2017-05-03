Pravda.ru

Business » Finance

Has shale oil future in the US?

03.05.2017
 
Has shale oil future in the US?. Oil
AP Photo

Sergey Donskoy, Minister of the Russian Natural Resources and Environment, has commented on the Donald Trump's order on extension of the offshore oil and gas drilling.

According to Donskoy, that means end of the era of shale oil production. The Minister wrote on his Facebook page: 'End of the shale era. Trump has signed a new 5-year program on licensing the US continental shelf in parts of the Atlantic, Alaska, and Gulf of Mexico. That means that the new Administration stakes on offshore drilling despite great expenditures against projects for shale oil production'.

As Trump said by himself, it would bring wealth to the country and a lot of wonderful jobs.

Before that the US President ordered to analyze zones where offshore drilling is possible and make up rules to regulate development of the offshore gas and oilfields.

Sergey Pravosudov, Director of the Institute of National Energy, has commented Pravda.Ru on the issue.

I would not make such statements. The US' peculiarity is that they have a lot of drilling rigs which should operate on the ground. Namely they, but not sea platforms are adjusted to that. There are about 2,000 of them, that is equal to all the rigs in the world. That is why they are developing shale reserves so actively - rigs should be stuck somewhere.

I would like to point out that cost of this shale oil is quite high. A lot of companies go bankrupt, but they will deal with this in any case. They are carrying out researches, they will find more reserves and will be developing them. I would not say that one thing kills another. These are interconnected things. Offshore drilling is no picnic, it is expensive, thus, companies will look for where it's better and more effective.

What about the rest of the world, one could say that shale oil is produced only in the US on the industrial scale. There are some attempts to mine something in other places, but that is quite behind the US. Beside that, the quantity of rigs is a drastic issue. There are really too many of them in the US and they have been engaged in this shale oil. Everything depends on how much oil will cost at the world market. In case oil is expensive, production of shale oil will be quite viable, why not. And everyone will deal with it.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 


Cheap oil is bad for Americans
3268

Popular photos

Business

Russia may block WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram even tomorrow
Russia may block WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram even tomorrow
Britain s Day Without Coal - What does this really imply?
Britain's 'Day Without Coal' - What does this really imply?
Has shale oil future in the US?
Has shale oil future in the US?
Richest Russians grow richer, number of dollar billionaires grows
Richest Russians grow richer, number of dollar billionaires grows
Is the world ready to abandon cash?
Is the world ready to abandon cash?
Russia Belarus agree to create joint market of natural gas
Russia Belarus agree to create joint market of natural gas

Society

Conspiracy theorists: World War Three is near
Conspiracy theorists: World War Three is near
Russian seamen captured in Libya return home
Russian seamen captured in Libya return home
Champions League Semi-Final: Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Ronaldo
Champions League Semi-Final: Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Ronaldo
Kim Jong-un made great play with foreign journalists in Pyongyang
Kim Jong-un made great play with foreign journalists in Pyongyang
$400K for Clintons protege Obama: Affair of the year?
$400K for Clintons' protege Obama: Affair of the year?
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses

Most popular

Russia reacts to possible nuclear strike from USA
Russia reacts to possible nuclear strike from USA
Russia will be able to give a tough answer to a nuclear strike that the United States may inflict on Russia, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security, Franz...
Conspiracy theorists: World War Three is near
Conspiracy theorists: World War Three is near
Conspiracy theorists conducted a study, as a result of which they came to conclusion that the world was standing on the brink of serious danger
War with North Korea: No Joke War with North Korea: No Joke

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

War with North Korea: No Joke
War with North Korea: No Joke
Sexbots: The digital nightmare of tomorrow
Sexbots: The digital nightmare of tomorrow
How Theresa May lost the election
How Theresa May lost the election
Middle Eastern surgeon speaks about the Ecology of War
Middle Eastern surgeon speaks about the 'Ecology of War'
International Labor Day: A story of Russian-American cooperation
International Labor Day: A story of Russian-American cooperation
Revisiting St. Petersburg metro bombings: Two events on the same day
Revisiting St. Petersburg metro bombings: Two events on the same day

Incidents

Russian Black Sea vessel sinks in the Black Sea war Turkey, all rescued
Russian Black Sea vessel sinks in the Black Sea war Turkey, all rescued
Chinese city prepares for nuclear war
Chinese city prepares for nuclear war
McDonald s restaurant exploded in Grenoble, France
McDonald's restaurant exploded in Grenoble, France
Luxury vehicles kill people in Moscow
Luxury vehicles kill people in Moscow
Ukrainian smugglers detained on Russian border after chase and fire
Ukrainian smugglers detained on Russian border after chase and fire
UN, USA, EU can do nothing to contain North Korea
UN, USA, EU can do nothing to contain North Korea

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service