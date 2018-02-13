World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Business » Finance
Author`s name Lyuba Lulko

Europe closes tax haven, USA readies to receive billions of profit

Business » Finance

The European Union signed agreements with Switzerland, Liechtenstein, San Marino, Andorra and Monaco on the abolition of "bank secrecy." Russia joined the agreement, which made it possible to find accounts of Russian presidential candidate Pavel Grudinin in Switzerland. Why is the US in no hurry to join the trend?

Europe closes its tax haven, USA readies to receive billions of profit. 61981.jpeg

Europe is closing the "tax haven"

There no more bank secrecy in Europe. If someone owns a bank account in Switzerland, the information about it will be exchanged automatically, European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation, and Customs, Pierre Moscovici, said on February 12.

Swiss and other banks were supposed to change their bank secrecy policy under the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) - an agreement on automatic exchange of financial and tax data, which 47 countries signed on May 6, 2016. Their number is now nearing 80. According to CRS, banks send information about their customers' accounts to local tax authorities, which subsequently exchange information with tax authorities of other countries.

Russia joined the CRS from the beginning of 2018, which means that European accounts of Russian citizens shall also be verified by EU supervisory authorities and the tax service of Russia starting from January 1.

It is worthy of note that in Switzerland, unlike in other countries, the income received from percentage of deposits and trust operations is exempt from taxation (10-50% in other countries). Plus, a bank depositor in Switzerland does not have to pay income tax and other taxes in their country of residence by withdrawing capital through rogue firms. It would often be "dirty money," which would then be laundered through official operations. Now, the interested country is entitled to request details of the detected account should a financial crime be suspected.

In addition, the European Union is concerned about huge losses in the collection of taxes, and EU authorities have been taking swift decisions at this point. In December 2017, EU finance ministers officially approved a black list of 17 offshore companies, which may face sanctions in the near future. It goes about such territories as Samoa, Bahrain, Barbados, Grenada, Guam, the Republic of Korea, Macao, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates and other countries. Another 47 countries and territories were included in the so-called "gray list" - Turkey, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Serbia, Montenegro, Macedonia, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Armenia, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Uruguay, Peru, Morocco, Jordan and others.

The EU is ready to force everyone to join the CRS by the end of 2018. Some are given a postponement until the end of 2019.

The US does not want to join the CRS

However, the EU list does not include the United States. The Americans have refused to participate in the CRS. Instead, Washington introduced its own financial data exchange during the time of Obama's presidency - the so-called FATCA (the Foreign Accounts Tax Compliance Act, the law on the fulfilment of tax claims on foreign accounts). The law stipulates the imposition of financial sanctions against foreign banks that refuse to transfer information about US taxpayers. In a nutshell, while other countries of the world must provide their reports to Washington unconditionally, FATCA works selectively in the opposite direction.

Meanwhile, Switzerland, the United States and the Cayman Islands (Great Britain) were identified as the largest refuge for capital flight in accordance with TJN 2018 Financial Secrets Index - an independent international study. Over the past three years, the share of the United States on the offshore financial market has increased from 19.6 to 22.3 percent, the report says.

The US government refuses to participate in international initiatives to exchange tax information with other countries and has not been able to put an end to the use of anonymous companies and trusts aggressively sold by certain US states.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, noted at the Senate Judicial Committee that if the US does not follow the example of the Europeans in the very near future, America may lose the title of the stronghold of justice around the world. Yet, the Trump administration is in dire need of assets to secure its exorbitant debts.

Many say in Europe that the United States has been going on the way of unfair competition. It's clear where capitals from Swiss banks will go depriving Europe of billions in revenues. Is Europe ready to impose sanctions on US banks like on banks of other countries? Hardly.

Fortunately, the reorientation to US and British banks does not relate to Russian fans of tax evasion: the "Kremlin list" may trigger arrests of accounts of all top Russian businessmen. Putin's prophecy to oligarchs has come true. "You'll get tired of swallowing dust removing money from offshore," he once said.

Lyuba Lulko (Stepushova)
Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Topics banks offshore Russian banks russian oligarchs
Topical Analytics
Europe
The joke about the Dutch FM who met Putin
Columnists
Not one of us (men) in the streets
Finance
Europe closes tax haven, USA readies to receive billions of profit
Readers' top
Russia showcases its super jets and new choppers in Singapore
Experts name reasons that led to the crash of the An-148 near Moscow
Russia tests new fully automatic antimissile
Putin cancels all public meetings
Former Shell CEO admits to spreading lies about meeting with Putin
Now reading
Russian fighter and bomber aircraft show aerial refuelling skills
Technologies and discoveries
Russian fighter and bomber aircraft show aerial refuelling skills Видео 
A Europe without roots now also demolishes churches
Anomalous phenomena
A Europe without roots now also demolishes churches
Boriska: Martian boy on Earth is still mystery
Anomalous phenomena
Boriska: Martian boy on Earth is still mystery Видео 
Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance
Asia
Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance Видео 
Syria: Who needs Russia's military losses in Deir ez-Zor?
Conflicts
Syria: Who needs Russia's military losses in Deir ez-Zor? Видео 
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Companies
Russia showcases its super jets and new choppers in Singapore

Russia's aviation equipment finds no demand at other major shows in France (Le Bourget) and in the UK (Farnborough)

Russia showcases its super jets and new choppers in Singapore
Experts name reasons that led to the crash of the An-148 near Moscow
Crimes
Experts name reasons that led to the crash of the An-148 near Moscow
Economics
Russia tests new fully automatic antimissile
News from the Kremlin
Putin cancels all public meetings
Disasters, catastrophes
Passenger airplane with 71 aboard crashes near Moscow soon after takeoff

An-148 passenger jetliner crashed near Moscow, in the Ramensky district. There were more than 70 people on board the airliner

Passenger airplane with 71 aboard crashes near Moscow soon after takeoff
Su-25 assault aircraft made invulnerable to MANPADS after shoot-down accident in Syria
Economics
Su-25 assault aircraft made invulnerable to MANPADS after shoot-down accident in Syria
Crimes
Experts name reasons that led to the crash of the An-148 near Moscow
Real life stories
US Embassy in Moscow may receive humiliating address
Games
Russian athlete tells of rude behavior of US athletes in Pyeongchang

Russian athlete Nikita Tregubov, skeleton, said that athletes from the United States and the UK do not shake hands with him in Pyeongchang

Russian athlete tells of rude behavior of US athletes in Pyeongchang
Russia tests new fully automatic antimissile
Economics
Russia tests new fully automatic antimissile
Economics
Su-25 assault aircraft made invulnerable to MANPADS after shoot-down accident in Syria
Disasters, catastrophes
Passenger airplane with 71 aboard crashes near Moscow soon after takeoff
Contributor submission The joke about the Dutch FM who met Putin Contributor submission Lyuba Lulko Europe closes tax haven, USA readies to receive billions of profit Lyuba Lulko Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Water: Countdown to Day Zero Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
Russia tests new fully automatic antimissile
Chronicle of a journey to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea
Water: Countdown to Day Zero
Argentina's relationship with Russia suddenly becomes 'strategic'
Argentina's relationship with Russia suddenly becomes 'strategic'
Argentina's relationship with Russia suddenly becomes 'strategic'
Anglo-Saxons will not let Russia destroy ISIS
America declares economic war on Russia
After Paddington Bear, Russia cracks down on Stalin's death
SpaceX makes 'one giant leap for mankind' as Russia loses the space race
SpaceX makes 'one giant leap for mankind' as Russia loses the space race
SpaceX makes 'one giant leap for mankind' as Russia loses the space race
SpaceX makes 'one giant leap for mankind' as Russia loses the space race
Canadian democracy through the eyes of two Eastern European political immigrants
China to play big role in post-war Syria
Syria: Who needs Russia's military losses in Deir ez-Zor?
Syria: Who needs Russia's military losses in Deir ez-Zor?
Su-25 assault aircraft made invulnerable to MANPADS after shoot-down accident in Syria
Su-25 assault aircraft made invulnerable to MANPADS after shoot-down accident in Syria
Su-25 assault aircraft made invulnerable to MANPADS after shoot-down accident in Syria
Su-25 assault aircraft made invulnerable to MANPADS after shoot-down accident in Syria
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed