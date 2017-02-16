Pravda.ru

Business » Finance

Russia’s Finance Ministry concerned about stronger ruble

16.02.2017
 
Russia’s Finance Ministry concerned about stronger ruble. 59800.jpeg

The official ruble rate may slide down following the results of yesterday's meeting between Russian President Putin and Minister for Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin. Putin held the meeting with the minister due to the recent strengthening of the ruble rate.

Professor of Finance University, Boris Heifetz, said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta that the ruble would have most likely fallen even if the meeting had not been conducted, because the Russian currency had been rising in value for too long already.

According to the professor, the Russian currency has been strengthening against the backdrop of carry-trade currency sales. One may also assume that there could be a third reason involved: someone could be playing against the Russian ruble, although the probability for that is low (only about 1-2 percent).

According to Heifetz, the Russian ruble may now slide again for several reasons. "The rate of the national currency based on budgeted oil prices is higher. The stronger the ruble gets, the larger the hole in the budget will be. Secondly, the competitive ability of the Russian industry is lower when the ruble is strong, and Russian exporters receive lower income. Thirdly, the trade balance, as well as the balance of payments worsens as imports grow, the professor believes.

The Russian Finance Ministry has made a decision to purchase foreign currency, but the purchase volume has proved to be insufficient.

On February 14, 2017, the rate of the Russian ruble hit the highest level since 2015. The unusual strengthening of the national currency, which occurred contrary to all fundamental principles, has raised concerns in the Finance Ministry and attracted attention of the Kremlin. The ruble was supposed to lose value against the backdrop of the purchase of currency.

According to economists' estimates, the volume of currency sales now reaches 10-12 billion dollars a day, which considerably exceeds daily purchases of currency by the Finance Ministry - about $100 million. Experts are puzzled as they can not explain the unusual activity of the ruble.

The head of the Ministry for Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Alexander Tkachev, negatively assessed the strengthening of the ruble against the dollar. In his opinion, it will affect the export potential of Russia.

"The recent strengthening of the Russian ruble is definitely a problem for Russia's export potential - for many sectors of the Russian economy, such as industry, agriculture and so on. One dollar for 57 rubles is not a disaster, but it does strike a blow on the Russian economy," the expert told Russia 24 TV channel.

Director of ALЁNKA CAPITAL project, Elvis Marlamov, told Pravda.Ru that the devaluation of the Russian ruble was not likely to happen.

"I think that the devaluation of the ruble in the coming months is unlikely. The budget deficit will be covered by borrowings. Russia can borrow risk-free for a long time, because we have a very low level of public debt relative to GDP," the expert told Pravda.Ru.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


The best currency is Russian Ruble







PRAVDA.RU
4413

Popular photos

Business

Russia’s Finance Ministry concerned about stronger ruble
Russia’s Finance Ministry concerned about stronger ruble
Russian economy to become strongest in Europe by 2050
Russian economy to become strongest in Europe by 2050
Russia closes airlines that fly dilapidated aircraft
Russia closes airlines that fly dilapidated aircraft
US business hires lobbyists to lift sanctions
US business hires lobbyists to lift sanctions
Dota 2 game to be banned in Russia for alcohol, cannibalism and BDSM
Dota 2 game to be banned in Russia for alcohol, cannibalism and BDSM
Supreme Court confirms Pugachev’s innocence
Supreme Court confirms Pugachev’s innocence

Society

Hollywood wants to distort truth about Kursk submarine disaster?
Hollywood wants to distort truth about Kursk submarine disaster?
Russia to ban electronic cigarettes and hookahs
Russia to ban electronic cigarettes and hookahs
Most terrible dam disasters in the world
Most terrible dam disasters in the world
Should there be time limit to report sexual assault?
Should there be time limit to report sexual assault?
Scents and sensitivity
Scents and sensitivity
Champions League Round of Sixteen
Champions League Round of Sixteen

Most popular

If USA wants Crimea returned to Ukraine, Russia wants Alaska back
If USA wants Crimea returned to Ukraine, Russia wants Alaska back
It does not look like Trump wants the Third World War to break out, does it? Has the United States recognized the Turkey-occupied Northern Cyprus? Has the USA ever apologized for annexing territories...
Ukraine will collapse in 2017, NATO will not help
Ukraine will collapse in 2017, NATO will not help
Italian geopolitical analyst Marco Carlo predicted the collapse of Ukraine in 2017
Who killed Ku Klux Klan leader Frank Ancona? Who killed Ku Klux Klan leader Frank Ancona?

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Trump is not America s real problem
Trump is not America's real problem
Donald Trump Says America is Not Innocent
Donald Trump Says America is Not Innocent
Crimea: Time for the US Administration to read the truth
Crimea: Time for the US Administration to read the truth
Arab fault lines are embracing catastrophic ending
Arab fault lines are embracing catastrophic ending
Heroes of Donbass That Live Forever in Our Hearts!
Heroes of Donbass That Live Forever in Our Hearts!
Alternative facts vs. additional facts
Alternative facts vs. additional facts

Incidents

Who killed Ku Klux Klan leader Frank Ancona?
Who killed Ku Klux Klan leader Frank Ancona?
Foreign mercenaries from Poland arrive in Donbas
Foreign mercenaries from Poland arrive in Donbas
USA s highest dam to cause 30ft wall of water to fall on Oroville
USA's highest dam to cause 30ft wall of water to fall on Oroville
Kim Jong-un s half-brother killed in Malaysia airport
Kim Jong-un's half-brother killed in Malaysia airport
Ukrainian Armed Force use weapons of mass destruction against Donbas civilians
Ukrainian Armed Force use weapons of mass destruction against Donbas civilians
Excursion Robinson helicopter crashes into Siberian lake
Excursion Robinson helicopter crashes into Siberian lake

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service