World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Business » Finance
Author`s name Lyuba Lulko

Three conditions to force the US dollar system to collapse

Business » Finance

Russia has recently disposed of US Treasury bonds, but the move was like a gnat bite for the US financial system. To force this system to collapse, one needs to meet three requirements. Does one need to force the US dollar to collapse, though?

Three conditions to force the US dollar system to collapse. 62670.jpeg

In 2015, Donald Trump told Fox News that the United States could become another Spain or Greece that were standing on the verge of financial collapse. According to him, the US has been borrowing from China and other countries and has thus amassed the public debt of 13 trillion dollars.

If America's debt is so large, why hasn't it collapsed yet? The answer is simple: there are too many of those who want to invest in the US economy. During Trump's presidency, USA's public debt has increased to 21 trillion dollars - all because the Americans accurately pay off their bonds worth about ten trillion dollars a year. The US dollar is a commodity, a world reserve currency, and if banks run out of dollars, the entire world economy will collapse. The more dollars creditors have in their reserves, the more stability one gets.

Can the USA come across difficulties in attracting new loans to pay off old ones? The world community is convinced in the stability of the US dollar based on the Bretton Woods agreement. Plus, the US and Saudi Arabia had agreed to trade oil in US dollars, and all countries had subsequently joined their agreement. All exchanges buy and sell oil and other raw materials only for dollars. All banks maintain more than 60 percent of their liquidity in dollars. The euro accounts for only 30 percent, whereas the yuan and other currencies account for only ten percent.

It is very hard to shatter the world's faith in the US dollar. The above-mentioned agreements and treaties can be revised only as a result of a war. Is there a peaceful way? Technically, the dollar may decline in value considerably, prompting market members to sell their dollar assets. These market members are the countries that hold US bonds and futures, as well as ordinary investors, such as, for example, citizens having dollar bank accounts. For this situation to happen, at least several conditions are required.

First, the dollar should be weak. Trump as President has broken the 70-year tradition to support the strong dollar. The weak dollar gives the government an opportunity to service the debt more easily. In addition, Trump sees the strong dollar as a hindrance to his trade war with the world. The Wall Street Journal said that the dollar exchange rate remains ten percent overvalued. To liquidate the USA's trade deficit of 500 billion dollars, the rate of the US currency will have to decrease considerably.

There is a reverse side to it too. The debt-to-GDP ratio currently stands at over one hundred percent, and calculations show that it will grow. This factor will undermine confidence in the dollar.

Secondly, one needs to have a viable monetary alternative for buyers and investors. If we get rid of the dollar, what are we going to buy instead? How are we going to trade? One may suggest the yuan and the euro, but the yuan is a regulated currency, and the euro is a regional one. It does not look like China wants to switch from commodities to capital trade to make the yuan a convertible and strong currency.

Thirdly, someone needs to push the dollar to make it collapse. Debt holder nations could, as it seems, massively dispose of US bonds. It's only about five trillion dollars: if China and Japan started disposing their treasury stock on the secondary market, this would cause great panic. Yet, the yuan fluctuates within a corridor. China artificially lowers its rate to quietly enter the US market. In addition, US bonds bring China a stable income in dollars, which the country needs to meet importers' demand.

Japan is now trying to exit the 15-year deflation cycle after the 2011 earthquake and Fukushima  nuclear disaster. If the dollar becomes weak, then the goods valued in yuan and yen will cost relatively more in the United States. They will become less competitive.

The countries that lend to the US may start selling US bonds either for political reasons or if they see their stocks dropping in price too quickly and they have another export market to replace the American one.

Thus, the collapse of the dollar, and therefore of the American system of living in debt is unlikely to happen. If it happens, the world will experience a global economic shock. Gold, the euro, energy carriers and other goods will become more expensive. The debt service will grow, US import prices will rise sharply, hyperinflation will follow, and exports will not yield any revenue. Inflation, high interest rates and volatility will suppress the growth of the real sector. The United States, perhaps, will launch military redivision of the world, since every war brings profit and economic recovery.


Lyuba Lulko (Stepushova)

Pravda.Ru
Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics US debt US dollar US economy US Treasury reserve currency
Comments
Topical Analytics
Mysteries
The end of the theory of a Nobel Prize in chemistry?
Finance
Three conditions to force the US dollar system to collapse
Columnists
Jerry Jones: American Racist
News All >
Now reading
Putin sends his army chief to Israel, France and Germany for the first time
Europe
Putin sends his army chief to Israel, France and Germany for the first time
World leaders unite with Russia at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Economics
World leaders unite with Russia at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Will the era of USA's impunity end?
Americas
Will the era of USA's impunity end?
Turkmenistan turns its back on Russia and falls into terrorists' hands
Former USSR
Turkmenistan turns its back on Russia and falls into terrorists' hands
The end of the theory of a Nobel Prize in chemistry?
Mysteries
The end of the theory of a Nobel Prize in chemistry?
Readers' top
Putin sends his army chief to Israel, France and Germany for the first time
'Iron curtain' is falling: Visa centers to be closed in Russia
USA to strike Iran this August
Russia poised to beat USSR's record of gold reserves
The horror story called Brazil: Murder and destruction
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Asia
Israel's missile defense system loses to obsolete Soviet weapon during first combat use

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) made the first use of the national missile defense system known as David's Sling (formerly known as the Magic Wand) in real combat operations

Israel's missile defense system loses to obsolete Soviet weapon during first combat use
Putin sends his army chief to Israel, France and Germany for the first time
Europe
Putin sends his army chief to Israel, France and Germany for the first time
Former USSR
Turkmenistan turns its back on Russia and falls into terrorists' hands
Politics
'Iron curtain' is falling: Visa centers to be closed in Russia
Economics
Russian government cares too much about its citizens. Way too much

On July 24, the State Duma gave the third and final reading to the law on increasing the value added tax by two percent from 18 to 20 percent

Russian government cares too much about its citizens. Way too much
The horror story called Brazil: Murder and destruction
Planet Earth
The horror story called Brazil: Murder and destruction
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Israel shoots down Syrian fighter jet for the second time since 1985
Asia
Israel's missile defense system loses to obsolete Soviet weapon during first combat use
News from the Kremlin
Putin offers Russia's help to burning Greece

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to his Greek counterpart Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras

Putin offers Russia's help to burning Greece
Israel's missile defense system loses to obsolete Soviet weapon during first combat use
Asia
Israel's missile defense system loses to obsolete Soviet weapon during first combat use
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Israel shoots down Syrian fighter jet for the second time since 1985
Economics
Russian Central Bank gets ready for major crisis or dollar ban
Contributor submission The end of the theory of a Nobel Prize in chemistry? Contributor submission Lyuba Lulko Three conditions to force the US dollar system to collapse Lyuba Lulko Oleg Artyukov 'Iron curtain' is falling: Visa centers to be closed in Russia Oleg Artyukov
Comments
The end of the theory of a Nobel Prize in chemistry?
Mother Russia, President Putin, the Anti-Christ & World War 3
Mother Russia, President Putin, the Anti-Christ & World War 3
Putin sends his army chief to Israel, France and Germany for the first time
Putin sends his army chief to Israel, France and Germany for the first time
Putin does not exclude war with Ukraine in Donbass
Putin sends his army chief to Israel, France and Germany for the first time
Putin sends his army chief to Israel, France and Germany for the first time
Putin does not exclude war with Ukraine in Donbass
Putin does not exclude war with Ukraine in Donbass
USA to strike Iran this August
Xi Jinping: BRICS countries end domination of the West
USA to strike Iran this August
USA to strike Iran this August
Iran: US regime change project is immoral and illegal
Russian Central Bank gets ready for major crisis or dollar ban
Russian Central Bank gets ready for major crisis or dollar ban
The horror story called Brazil: Murder and destruction
The horror story called Brazil: Murder and destruction
Israel shoots down Syrian fighter jet for the second time since 1985
Russia's most ominous warship named
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed