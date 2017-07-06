Pravda.ru

History, traditions

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka appointed to a second term as Executive Director of UN Women

06.07.2017
 
Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka appointed to a second term as Executive Director of UN Women. 60779.jpeg

(New York, 5 July)- The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres  has appointed Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka for a second term as Executive Director of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women (UN Women) for a period of four years. 

"This renewed term is our opportunity to reflect constructively, build our momentum, and surge ahead. In these years we are going to be putting our new Strategic Plan 2018-2021into practice, supporting Member States and our diverse partners to accelerate their implementation of the 2030 Agenda with gender equality and women's empowerment and full realization of their rights at its heart; we will celebrate the 10th anniversary of our establishment; and we will drive hard towards this and the other key milestones of 2020 as a firm platform for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030," said Ms. Mlambo-Ngcuka. 

Strong leadership

The Secretary-General's decision came following consultations with Member States and the Executive Board of UN Women. The two-day annual session of the Executive Board had met earlier the previous week to fine-tune the strategic planning for the next four years, expressing its confidence in UN Women's vital mandate and strong leadership. 

Commenting on progress to date, Ms. Mlambo-Ngcuka emphasized the high calibre and commitment of UN Women's staff: "Their energy and dedication keep us going through all the challenges, and make our organization what it is. Together with Member States and all our partners, we are fiercely ambitious for the women and girls of this world, and positive that greater equality bears fruit for all," she said.

Under Ms. Mlambo-Ngcuka, UN Women has played a significant role in ensuring that women were put front and centre of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and that the responsibility of ending gender inequality became everyone's responsibility. She established game-changing movements such as HeForShe that engages men and boys.

Transforming role

She has been influential in transforming conversations and knowledge on the most important issues affecting women's lives such as discriminatory laws, unequal pay and unpaid care work, violence against women, disenfranchisement, and conflict and humanitarian crises through flagship programming that coordinates response through the UN system. Through this she has broadened the base of both state and non-state actors that influence transformative and irreversible change.

Before joining UN Women, Ms. Mlambo-Ngcuka worked with women and girls in different capacities in civil society and as a public representative. Her work has focused on political and economic rights as well as girls' education; her experience includes promoting gender equality for women in both the private and the public sectors. She was involved in her country's struggle against Apartheid. As World YWCA coordinator for young women's programmes, she worked with young women all over the world.

Ms. Mlambo-Ngcuka was the first woman to hold the position of Deputy President of South Africa from 2005 to 2008.  She initially became a Member of Parliament in 1994, chairing the Public Service Portfolio Committee.  She was Deputy Minister in the Department of Trade and Industry (1996-1999), Minister of Minerals and Energy (1999-2005), and briefly served as acting Minister of Arts, Culture, Science and Technology in 2004. In all her portfolios she was actively involved in policy and legislation that impacted positively on the lives of women and girls. She holds a PhD in technology-based education.

UN Women is the UN organization dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women. A global champion for women and girls, UN Women was established to accelerate progress on meeting their needs worldwide.

Photo: By Discott - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=17248217


UN needs to be reloaded
5339

Popular photos

Business

Capital outflow from Russia: Why do investors leave?
Capital outflow from Russia: Why do investors leave?
Nizhny Novgorod region to become Russia s pioneer in growing berries
Nizhny Novgorod region to become Russia's pioneer in growing berries
Libyan oil may crush Russian ruble again
Libyan oil may crush Russian ruble again
Russia s new MC-21 passenger airliner challenges Boeing and Airbus
Russia's new MC-21 passenger airliner challenges Boeing and Airbus
Russia blocks BlackBerry
Russia blocks BlackBerry
Climate change may destroy coffee plantations around the world
Climate change may destroy coffee plantations around the world

Society

Why Russians do not want to move to Western countries
Why Russians do not want to move to Western countries
Crimea: One way road
Crimea: One way road
The NFL is racist
The NFL is racist
Confederations Cup in Russia: Lies go on, although to no avail
Confederations Cup in Russia: Lies go on, although to no avail
Confederations Cup: Germany meets Chile in final
Confederations Cup: Germany meets Chile in final
Confederations Cup: Chile books place in final
Confederations Cup: Chile books place in final

Most popular

Hating Uncle Putin: The New American Agenda
Hating Uncle Putin: The New American Agenda
It hasn't simply gone viral, it's an actual virus. "Hating Uncle Putin" is a contagious and infectious disease that's spreading like wildfire throughout America. Americans don't view the "Let's Hate...
Will Russian army base return to Cuba?
Will Russian army base return to Cuba?
The Trump administration is experiencing a crisis in relations with Cuba. Not that long ago, the 45th US President announced his intention to cancel Barack Obama's decision to normalize relations with...
Russia and China: The dragon and the bear build new world order for themselves Russia and China: The dragon and the bear build new world order for themselves

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Hating Uncle Putin: The New American Agenda
Hating Uncle Putin: The New American Agenda
The dangerous world of Western clichés
The dangerous world of Western clichés
Send me to the breach, I will not stay silent
Send me to the breach, I will not stay silent
G20: A golden opportunity for the future
G20: A golden opportunity for the future
The US is Crying Mami Mami
The US is Crying Mami Mami
It is the presstitutes, not Russia, who interfered in the US presidential election
It is the presstitutes, not Russia, who interfered in the US presidential election

Incidents

Ukraine conducted special operation to destroy Flight MH17 of Malaysia Airlines
Ukraine conducted special operation to destroy Flight MH17 of Malaysia Airlines
Iran and Israel to clash in Syria over Golan Heights?
Iran and Israel to clash in Syria over Golan Heights?
USA works on major attack on Syria. Russia readies to respond
USA works on major attack on Syria. Russia readies to respond
One of ISIL leaders killed in Syria
One of ISIL leaders killed in Syria
ISIL fighters given anonymous passports to paradise
ISIL fighters given anonymous passports to paradise
Yemen: Cholera surpasses 100,000 cases
Yemen: Cholera surpasses 100,000 cases

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service