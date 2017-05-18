Pravda.ru

History, traditions

History of the Russian flag

18.05.2017
 
History of the Russian flag. 60506.jpeg

On April 28, 1883 (May 7, 1883) Alexander III issued a "Decree about flags for decorating buildings on solemn occasions." The tsar ordered to use the white-blue-red flag as the national flag of the Russian Empire, instead of the black-yellow-white one.

Most historians believe that the appearance of the tricolour flag in Russia (with horizontal stripes) also relates to the reign of Alexei Mikhailovich. The history of the birth of the Russian tricolour flag is described in A. Degtyaryov's book "The History of the Russian Flag." "In the late 60s of the 17th century, the decree signed by Tsar Aleksei Mikhailovich, nicknamed the Quietest, ordered to launch the construction of a military ship in the village of Dedinovo near Moscow. The ship was named proudly and formidably - the Eagle. She was the first robin of the future Russian Navy.

"Documents about the construction and equipment of the Eagle, written by pedantic captain Butler, mention the materials necessary for the production of sea banners and pennants. The documents mention "a great banner that sits on the stern", "the narrow long banner that sits on the middle large tree" and "the flag that rests on the front lying tree. As for the colours of those sea banners, Butler left the following remark in one of the documents: "The flags shall be the colours as the tsar indicates, as the ships often carry the colours of their state." The tsar ordered to use red, white and blue colours for the flag."

The documentary evidence undermines one of the arguments of the critics of the white-blue-red flag. They did not miss an opportunity to assert that the flag was established by Peter I for the commercial and private fleet and could not be recognised as a national flag. However, it turns out that the white-blue-red colours of the flag appeared in connection with the construction of a military ship, the maiden ship of the Russian navy.

The arrangement of colours on the flag of the Eagle was, of course, different from what Peter the Great later wrote with his own hand. The flag had a blue straight cross that divided the banner into four equal parts. The first and the fourth were white, the second and the third were red. By the end of the 17th century, the flag of this type had been widely used on the masts of large and small Russian ships.

The National Journal

2831

Popular photos

Business

Oil prices continue climbing
Oil prices continue climbing
Russia regains status of world s largest granary
Russia regains status of world's largest granary
One Belt, One Road, but not for India and Japan
One Belt, One Road, but not for India and Japan
China launches hydrocarbon revolution
China launches hydrocarbon revolution
Russian citizen Denis Cherkasov awarded highest qualification of Chartered Director
Russian citizen Denis Cherkasov awarded highest qualification of Chartered Director
Has shale oil future in the US?
Has shale oil future in the US?

Society

Should Israel be home only to Jewish people?
Should Israel be home only to Jewish people?
Religious fervour
Religious fervour
Man videos nun speaking on luxury gold smartphone while collecting donations
Man videos nun speaking on luxury gold smartphone while collecting donations
Europa League: United versus Ajax
Europa League: United versus Ajax
A third of Russians never drink alcohol, study says
A third of Russians never drink alcohol, study says
Democracy: Rotten product for coercive export that no one wants
Democracy: Rotten product for coercive export that no one wants

Most popular

China's new aircraft carrier named after human reproductive organ
China's new aircraft carrier named after human reproductive organ
The name of China's brand new aircraft carrier has turned out to be a surprising one in the Russian translation. China chose the name for its aircraft carrier as a result of nationwide Internet voting
NASA spacecraft captures three huge UFOs silhouetted against the Sun
NASA spacecraft captures three huge UFOs silhouetted against the Sun
NASA published photos of the reverse side of the Sun, on which three UFOs were spotted. The photos were taken by STEREO spacecraft
Articles of impeachment for Donald J. Trump Articles of impeachment for Donald J. Trump

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Articles of impeachment for Donald J. Trump
Articles of impeachment for Donald J. Trump
Explained: The Western obsession with Russia
Explained: The Western obsession with Russia
Donald Trump and Theresa May - Partners in Planning Armageddon?
Donald Trump and Theresa May - Partners in Planning Armageddon?
Chelsea Manning Goes Free, Julian Assange and Ed Snowden Doomed
Chelsea Manning Goes Free, Julian Assange and Ed Snowden Doomed
Kiev Roulette: Another corpse in Kiev
Kiev Roulette: Another corpse in Kiev
President Putin: Here is a Fresh Idea that Works
President Putin: Here is a Fresh Idea that Works

Incidents

Kaspersky Lab finds WannaCry creators in North Korea
Kaspersky Lab finds WannaCry creators in North Korea
Kim Jong-un sets forth nuclear ultimatum to USA
Kim Jong-un sets forth nuclear ultimatum to USA
Ukrainian footballer pushed his girlfriend out of high-rise window
Ukrainian footballer pushed his girlfriend out of high-rise window
USA s strategic game: North Korean nuclear weapons belong to China
USA's strategic game: North Korean nuclear weapons belong to China
Ukraine breaks ceasefire in Donbass 50 times in one week
Ukraine breaks ceasefire in Donbass 50 times in one week
Russian special services warn of possible chemical attack in Moscow
Russian special services warn of possible chemical attack in Moscow

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service