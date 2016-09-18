Pravda.ru

History, traditions

Calling for migration policies that work for women

18.09.2016
 
Calling for migration policies that work for women. 58860.jpeg

UN Women and the International Organization for Migration call on world leaders to make migration policies that work for women

Joint statement by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director of UN Women, and William Lacy Swing, Director General of the International Organization for Migration

On 19 September 2016, the General Assembly of the United Nations will bring together Heads of State and Government from across the world for the UN Summit for refugees and migrants. This is a historic opportunity to take a strategic and balanced view of the needs of millions of migrant women who are currently quietly fueling economies and sustaining growth, yet who are insufficiently protected under national laws and policies.

118 million migrant women and girls

Women and girls comprise 48 per cent of all international migrants. There are some 118 million migrant women worldwide, contributing in total around $2.3 trillion to global productivity. Many have moved on their own to take up work. The opportunities open to them are primarily in low-skilled jobs and unregulated sectors, like agriculture, domestic work, services and the sex industry. For women in these jobs, there is little protection of their rights. Even where labour standards or regulations exist, their enforcement is more often taken up as an aspect of immigration control. On an everyday level, they may well have no access to social security or health coverage. If a migrant woman becomes pregnant, her consequent inability to work for a certain period of time may mean she loses her right to stay in that country.

Women and girls on the move face cumulative layers of discrimination: as women, as migrants and as unprotected workers. At worst, their vulnerabilities include higher exposure to exploitation, sexual, physical and psychological abuse, violence, lack of access to sexual and reproductive health-care services, human trafficking and contemporary forms of slavery.

Equal treatment and non-discrimination

International standards set out rights to equal treatment and non-discrimination; national level policies may unintentionally prevent them from being put into effect. It is time to beintentional about setting out national policies that specifically protect and safeguard the rights and needs of women. It is time to be better, more precisely informed. The countries hosting these women have to date mainly overlooked the scale and value of their contributions. The lack of sex-disaggregated data is one aspect of this oversight that needs rectification. With a strengthened evidence base, policies can be better targeted to address the specific vulnerabilities of women and girls and make an impact on millions.

After all, migration can be an empowering process if the human and labour rights of migrants are protected. Safe, orderly and regular migration can allow women and men to develop new skills, earn higher wages than in their countries of origin, flourish as entrepreneurs, and contribute importantly to the growth of their home economies when they remit their earnings back. Similarly, migration can increase their access to education and economic opportunities, disrupt harmful gender norms and expectations, and improve their social and political status.

In the context of the current crisis, we commend the positive response and assistance offered to vulnerable migrants by many ordinary people, governments and private institutions.  Building on these positive examples, we see the Summit as an important opportunity for the development of a human rights-based, gender-responsive global approach to addressing large movements of refugees and migrants.

UN Women, Chair of the Global Migration Group in 2016, and the International Organization for Migration, call upon world leaders to commit to reassessing their national migration policies. We invite them to explicitly consider and address what migrant women and girls are currently missing. The reward is not just moral or economic-it is a world where we all gain from the energy and cultural diversity through which migrants enrich their new communities. That is a world that offers a greater chance of sustained growth and peace.

 


70 migrants pay lives for Europe







PRAVDA.RU
5439

Popular photos

Society

Assange ready to surrender to US
Assange ready to surrender to US
Ms. Clinton, Stop Russian Bear Hunting !
Ms. Clinton, Stop Russian 'Bear Hunting'!
Googling Hillary Clinton
Googling Hillary Clinton
People fight for free ice cream in Bashkortostan. Video
People fight for free ice cream in Bashkortostan. Video
Europa League: Sensational Hapoel, good night for Russian clubs
Europa League: Sensational Hapoel, good night for Russian clubs
Champions: Barça and Bayern thrash opponents
Champions: Barça and Bayern thrash opponents

Most popular

Calling for migration policies that work for women
Calling for migration policies that work for women
On 19 September 2016, the General Assembly of the UNO will bring together Heads of State and Government from across the world for the UN Summit for refugees and migrants. This is a historic...
New Russia’s weapons leave US behind
New Russia’s weapons leave US behind
Political barometer is falling down. That is why more and more attention is paid to weapons. The military journalist Jacques Borde told Pravda.Ru about the newest weapons of Russia – from laser to...
USA to take revenge on Russia for Hillary Clinton's health problems USA to take revenge on Russia for Hillary Clinton's health problems

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Doping nuclear bomb explodes in the face of the West
Doping nuclear bomb explodes in the face of the West
The Pussyfication of Western Democracies
The Pussyfication of Western Democracies
The American Government Does NOT Represent The American People!
The American Government Does NOT Represent The American People!
A Greek Lesson: Democracy, Sustainable Development and Hypocrisy
A Greek Lesson: Democracy, Sustainable Development and Hypocrisy
Cameron, Libya and accountability
Cameron, Libya and accountability
Twenty-Four Hours in Yemen: UN, US, UK Devastation, Complicity and Double Standards
Twenty-Four Hours in Yemen: UN, US, UK Devastation, Complicity and Double Standards

Incidents

Syria shoots down Israeli fighter jet and UAV. How will Israel respond?
Syria shoots down Israeli fighter jet and UAV. How will Israel respond?
Turkey joins USA to split Syria
Turkey joins USA to split Syria
Belarusian kills and dismembers US citizen who insulted President Lukashenko
Belarusian kills and dismembers US citizen who insulted President Lukashenko
SpaceX Falcon 9 massive explosion destroys $200 million. Video
SpaceX Falcon 9 massive explosion destroys $200 million. Video
Russian Su-34 kills ISIS leader
Russian Su-34 kills ISIS leader
Uzbekistan: The best and the worst scenario
Uzbekistan: The best and the worst scenario

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service