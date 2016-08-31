Pravda.ru

History, traditions

Mysterious genealogy of Russian President Putin

31.08.2016
 
Mysterious genealogy of Russian President Putin. 58745.jpeg
Source: YouTube screencap

Vladimir Putin is a relative of all royal families of Europe.

Russian president Vladimir Putin was a mystery almost for everyone during the moment of his election.  He seemed to be a man with no past, inspired with the symbol of the new epoch, but deprived of historic roots. The research, which was conducted by journalists from the Russian city of Tver, became a sensation. As it became known,  the parents of the Russian president came from the Kalininsky area of the Tver region.

The president’s family tree  is not traced after Putin’s grandfather Spiridon Putin, who left the Tver governor for St.Petersburg at the age of 15.  Vladimir Putin’s grandfather was a serious, reserved man of immaculate honesty. Spiridon Putin  became a good cook. He worked in fancy restaurants in St.Petersburg before the revolution of 1917. Later,  he was invited to cook for Lenin himself.  When Lenin passed away, Spiridon Putin started working at one of Stalin’s dachas.  Putin’s grandfather  managed to survive the horrid period of the Soviet history. When he retired, he was living and cooking at a holiday camp of the Communist Party. Vladimir Putin tells about his grandfather that he was a man, who liked being silent most of his time. 

The researchers did not manage to trace the origin of this last name – Putin. The world-wide web knows only one Putin – Vladimir Vladimirovich.  So, using online search engines  is absolutely not good for that. No other scientists of history, no dictionary mentions anything about the name Putin amid  tens of thousands of other names.

On the other hand,  there has been recently a surprising fact discovered. Vladimir Putin looks like Prince Mikhail Tverskoy. They both are not tall, with little hair and similar noses. Is Putin an offspring of the Tver prince? This hypothesis was getting more and more real. The name Putin is not mentioned amid the Russian names. This means that the name is  of the artificial origin.

This name has appeared recently, somewhere in the middle of the 19th century. All Putins originally came from the clan of Putins from the Tver region. Illegitimate offsprings of noble families were often given cut names. For example,  Russian writer Pnin was an illegitimate son  of Field Marshal Repnin. There were lots of other occasions like that – Betskoy instead of Trubetskoy, Gribov instead of Griboyedov. The new names of unofficial clan branches were formed by means of deduction: a syllable was simply taken out of it.

The family book of the Tver region  mentions the name of Putyanin – a clan of Russian princes. This clan gave a lot of outstanding military leaders to Russia,  as well as artists, politicians and priests. This is one of the oldest clans in the Russian history. If President Putin  is a descendant  of the Putyatins clan, this means that Vladimir Putin  has a relation to  all royal families of Europe.

Gennady Klimov
Maria Orlova

Based on the materials from Karavan newspaper








PRAVDA.RU
3868

Popular photos

Society

What lies beneath the burkini
What lies beneath the burkini
Moscow driver fined for shadow of his car
Moscow driver fined for shadow of his car
Young Thai boxing champion hangs himself on pull-up bar
Young Thai boxing champion hangs himself on pull-up bar
Why denouncing terror attacks is not enough
Why denouncing terror attacks is not enough
Tap water turns into oil in Siberian village
Tap water turns into oil in Siberian village
UEFA Leagues: They re off!
UEFA Leagues: They're off!

Most popular

The Russian ruble: The coin with a scar
The Russian ruble: The coin with a scar
The Russian currency is nearly seven centuries old. The ruble appeared in the 13th century and for the next two centuries successfully drove out of circulation coins of other countries that people in...
China and India to oust Russia from Syria?
China and India to oust Russia from Syria?
Bashar al-Assad's Syria is not isolated anymore. Russia, China and India have supported the Syrian president in many ways, and it is clear that Syria is close to the end of the war, while the powers...
Russia tests stratospheric missile to destroy fleets Russia tests stratospheric missile to destroy fleets

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

The constitution of the United States is dead
The constitution of the United States is dead
Turkey, Let Us Not Celebrate Yet!
Turkey, Let Us Not Celebrate Yet!
Rio Roundup - The Good, The Bad and The Ugly Americans
Rio Roundup - The Good, The Bad and The Ugly Americans
Clinton and the Russia Card in the US elections
Clinton and the Russia Card in the US elections
The case for Donald Trump
The case for Donald Trump
The Ubiquitous Lone Gunman vs. The Mentally Deficient Terrorist
The Ubiquitous Lone Gunman vs. The Mentally Deficient Terrorist

Incidents

Turkish Army invades Syria. What is the real goal of the operation?
Turkish Army invades Syria. What is the real goal of the operation?
Russia and USA ready for joint operations to destroy terrorists in Syria s Aleppo
Russia and USA ready for joint operations to destroy terrorists in Syria's Aleppo
Bankrupt man with box of salt threatened to explode bank in Moscow
Bankrupt man with box of salt threatened to explode bank in Moscow
North Korea warns of preemptive nuclear strike
North Korea warns of preemptive nuclear strike
Special operation in St. Petersburg: Terrorists destroyed
Special operation in St. Petersburg: Terrorists destroyed
Turkey clears prisons for rebels, amnesties thousands of inmates
Turkey clears prisons for rebels, amnesties thousands of inmates

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service