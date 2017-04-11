Pravda.ru

Hotspots and Incidents » Conflicts

Three horror scenarios predicted for Syria

11.04.2017
 
Three horror scenarios predicted for Syria. Syria

Die Welt has published an article on the current situation in Syria. Author of the material Sascha Lehnarz says that there is no expert who would know what this military operation started by the US and its president Trump means.

'Was it an impulsive act of a too emotional Supreme Commander and grandfather who got so upset because of photos of dead children that he decided to go the length of such a retaliatory strike? Or were these 59 Tomahawk missiles just a beginning of a more serious activity of the US in Syria? That is namely what Trump used to warn his predecessor Barack Obama about in 2013' Lehnarz wonders.

The US State Secretary Rex Tillerson made it clear that Assad's fate should be decided upon by the Syrians. While a 'political juggler Donald Trump' has not thought over consequences of his combat order operation in Syria, has he?

With this strike Trump created facts which change strategic initial position and define scale of future acts.

'Tender spring in relations with Russia? It seems to have frozen. And Trump could use it even for inner policy given suspicions on his huge favour of Putin. The question is what he will do with Syria now,' the article says.

There are three horror scenarios for Syria.

The first one is to bear Assad's regime, which is supported by Russia and Iran and threatens Israel in the medium term.

Option №2: to liquidate Assad's regime with the help of military operation in order to at best maintain the defeated state like Libya in the future, where opposing Islamists scamper.

The third option: an attempt to carry out the second option leads to an armed clash with Russia.

As Pravda.Ru reported before, Rex Tillerson should be in Moscow on 11-12 April. The Western media presented a false story according to which Tillerson may provide evidence of Russia' s being aware of a chemical attack in Syria and concealing it. The Sunday Times supposed that the US was working out this version and might even present Russia with an ultimatum.

Visit to Moscow: Tillerson takes secret offer for Putin

Sergey Ordjonikidze, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Civic Chamber, former Deputy Secretary General of the UN, told Pravda.Ru that 'Tillerson will not present any ultimatums. However, we will ask him why in course of approval of a resolution of the Security Council on investigation of the situation with alleged chemical weapons, they adopted the resolution, almost agreed upon necessity to conduct investigation and in some hours carried out the strike. How can one take that? Such a strike cannot be prepared in one hour. That means that they were holding talks on the one hand and on the other they had already known that they would carry out the missile strike. Who let them carry it out? The Security Council did not authorize them and the Syrian government did not ask them to, while these are the only two legitimate ways,' Ordjonikidze added.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 


Russia to defend Syria from future attacks







PRAVDA.RU
4087

Popular photos

Business

Russia Belarus agree to create joint market of natural gas
Russia Belarus agree to create joint market of natural gas
Bankers get rid of euro, prefer pound
Bankers get rid of euro, prefer pound
International scandal: Ukrainian National Bank steals allocated funds
International scandal: Ukrainian National Bank steals allocated funds
China discovers largest gold deposit
China discovers largest gold deposit
Ukraine to return Russian debt, it’s no better than Nigeria
Ukraine to return Russian debt, it’s no better than Nigeria
West at a loss: Russia is ready for $40 oil price
West at a loss: Russia is ready for $40 oil price

Society

Eurovision likely to be moved to Berlin at the very last moment
Eurovision likely to be moved to Berlin at the very last moment
Israeli primaries suspended because of Britney Spears
Israeli primaries suspended because of Britney Spears
Fascism flourishes in Baltic States as Brussels pretends to be blind
Fascism flourishes in Baltic States as Brussels pretends to be blind
BeCyberSafe: Researchers create new tools to help fight cyberbullying
BeCyberSafe: Researchers create new tools to help fight cyberbullying
Syrian events demonstrate collapse of analytical journalism in the West
Syrian events demonstrate collapse of analytical journalism in the West
Yevgeny Yevtushenko: A poet who lived his life to the fullest
Yevgeny Yevtushenko: A poet who lived his life to the fullest

Most popular

Silence of Russian S-300 and S-400 systems in Syria prevented nuclear war
Silence of Russian S-300 and S-400 systems in Syria prevented nuclear war
The most important question that all are asking today is why Russia did not use its air defenses in Syria to shoot down US missiles. Most people believe that Russia should have done that to prevent...
Why Russia and Syria took no retaliatory measures to US missile attacks
Why Russia and Syria took no retaliatory measures to US missile attacks
The Syrian army has not responded to the US missile attack on the Syrian airfield even though Syria could use its air defence system
How will Russia respond to the US missile attack on Syria? How will Russia respond to the US missile attack on Syria?

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

The United States of America commits a terrorist act in Syria
The United States of America commits a terrorist act in Syria
The West is becoming irrelevant, the world is laughing
The West is becoming irrelevant, the world is laughing
Mr. Trump, How does it feel to be a murderer?
Mr. Trump, How does it feel to be a murderer?
Western diplomacy and Syria: Stupidity, incompetence or evil?
Western diplomacy and Syria: Stupidity, incompetence or evil?
American people doomed to perpetual warfare
American people doomed to perpetual warfare
The New Economy: Dog-eat-dog, cat, or any critter that moves
The 'New' Economy: Dog-eat-dog, cat, or any critter that moves

Incidents

Silence of Russian S-300 and S-400 systems in Syria prevented nuclear war
Silence of Russian S-300 and S-400 systems in Syria prevented nuclear war
Why Russia and Syria took no retaliatory measures to US missile attacks
Why Russia and Syria took no retaliatory measures to US missile attacks
Assad sets himself up by using chemical weapons? Not
Assad sets himself up by using chemical weapons? Not
Assad blames Israel for waging Syrian war
Assad blames Israel for waging Syrian war
Terror in Stockholm: Truck rams into crowd. Photos, video
Terror in Stockholm: Truck rams into crowd. Photos, video
Why Tomahawks do not manage to annihilate Shayrat base
Why Tomahawks do not manage to annihilate Shayrat base

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service