Pravda.ru

Hotspots and Incidents » Conflicts

US readies to sink Russian submarines in the Black Sea

14.07.2017
 
US readies to sink Russian submarines in the Black Sea. 60838.jpeg

The US combat aviation has taken control of Russia's Black Sea Fleet. This is the legend of Sea Breeze 2017 international sea drills that started in the Black Sea on July 10, the press service of the Ukrainian General Staff reports.

Two state-of-the-art US reconnaissance aircraft P-8 Poseidon arrived in Odessa for the purpose.  The aircraft are designed to detect and destroy enemy submarines. Prior to this, all previous Sea Breeze drills involved basic patrol P-3 Orion aircraft, which are currently being replaced with Poseidons.

Earlier, they patrolled the Eastern Mediterranean region near the Russian naval group and the logistics center of the Russian Navy in Tartus (Syria), as well as the Black Sea area in the vicinity of the coast of Russia.

American patrol anti-submarine aircraft, especially of latest modifications, pose a certain threat to the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, primarily to diesel submarines deployed there. The US aircraft are able to detect submarines on their bubble trail, the presence of oil spots, and magnetic radiation. In addition, P-8 Poseidon aircraft may detect submarines with the help of radio-acoustic buoys and other means capable of detecting submarines under the water.

During the upcoming years, P-8 Poseidon aircraft are likely to be deployed in Ukraine. NATO has prepared plans to build up combat activity in the Black Sea with the help of its allies, including Ukraine.

Several days ago, Bastion and Bal coastal missile systems were alarmed to check the combat readiness of the Black Sea Fleet. The systems performed electronic launches to train a missile strike on a group of vessels of a simulated enemy. Officials with the Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation noted that the actions had been planned in advance, but they coincided with the growing hysteria of Western military experts about the defenselessness of NATO fleets in front of Russian high-precision weapons.

The Russian military demonstrated high combat readiness of anti-ship weapons. The anti-ship coastal missile system Bastion (mobile and stationary) was developed on the basis of a supersonic anti-ship missile 3M55 "Onyx" with a range of up to 300 km.

The anti-ship missile system Bal consists of up to four self-propelled launchers, two self-propelled command and control posts, transport and reloading vehicles, which allow the complex to fire a second volley if needed.

The complex includes anti-ship X-35 missiles of various modifications with the maximum range of 260 km. The full volley of the complex, which includes 32 missiles, is able to disrupt a combat mission of enemy's surface action group.

The United States and Ukraine conduct Sea Breeze 2017 joint military exercises in the Black Sea on Jute 10-20. Air, land, sea and amphibious forces from 17 countries take part in the drills.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


US 6th Fleet getting ready to block Crimea?
3697

Popular photos

Business

Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary join Turkish Stream gas pipeline project
Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary join Turkish Stream gas pipeline project
Russians spend half of their salary on mortgage
Russians spend half of their salary on mortgage
Ceylon tea celebrates 150th anniversary
Ceylon tea celebrates 150th anniversary
The US dollar will decline like the British pound
The US dollar will decline like the British pound
Capital outflow from Russia: Why do investors leave?
Capital outflow from Russia: Why do investors leave?
Nizhny Novgorod region to become Russia s pioneer in growing berries
Nizhny Novgorod region to become Russia's pioneer in growing berries

Society

Russians describe their attitude to Ukraine
Russians describe their attitude to Ukraine
Do modern children deserve their careless childhood?
Do modern children deserve their careless childhood?
Man survives electric shock of 6,000 volts
Man survives electric shock of 6,000 volts
Why Russians do not want to move to Western countries
Why Russians do not want to move to Western countries
Crimea: One way road
Crimea: One way road
Confederations Cup Final: Germany 1 Chile 0
Confederations Cup Final: Germany 1 Chile 0

Most popular

Russian Navy works on special surprise for the West
Russian Navy works on special surprise for the West
Russia builds small missile ships of Karakurt project. The new ships are said to surpass their predecessors in their combat power and seaworthiness. They are believed to become the new formidable...
Syria and the pigfaced insolence of the USA
Syria and the pigfaced insolence of the USA
The foreign policy of the United States of America is a fetid abortion inherited from its ex-colonial bedmasters, an outdated reminder of intrusion, arrogance and insolence, meddling in the internal...
Russian and Chinese fleets put pressure on NATO in the Baltic Sea Russian and Chinese fleets put pressure on NATO in the Baltic Sea

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Syria and the pigfaced insolence of the USA
Syria and the pigfaced insolence of the USA
Trump can t improve relations with Russia
Trump can't improve relations with Russia
Iraq: Will Tony Blair Finally Stand Trial for his part in the Supreme International Crime ?
Iraq: Will Tony Blair Finally Stand Trial for his part in the "Supreme International Crime"?
Washington and the Hackneyed Russiagate story
Washington and the Hackneyed Russiagate story
Renegade Deep State spreads its epidemic/pandemic: PTDS (Putin Trump Derangement Syndrome)
Renegade Deep State spreads its epidemic/pandemic: PTDS (Putin Trump Derangement Syndrome)
G20: Letter from an American to Russia and Russians
G20: Letter from an American to Russia and Russians

Incidents

ISIL terrorists announce their leader s death
ISIL terrorists announce their leader's death
Nikki Haley and the poisoner in the kitchen
"Nikki" Haley and the poisoner in the kitchen
Russian tourist killed in Abkhazia
Russian tourist killed in Abkhazia
Man opens fire at Moscow office
Man opens fire at Moscow office
Postal package with jigsaw puzzle contained 30 kilos of drugs
Postal package with jigsaw puzzle contained 30 kilos of drugs
Destruction of ISIL: Far-fetched victory for Trump, never-ending war in reality
Destruction of ISIL: Far-fetched victory for Trump, never-ending war in reality

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service