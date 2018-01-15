World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Hotspots and Incidents » Conflicts
Author`s name Aidyn Mehtiyev

Turkey distances itself from Russia to plunge Syria into greater chaos

Hotspots and Incidents » Conflicts

After a brief truce, Syria is suffering from war again. On New Year's Eve, terrorists killed two Russian soldiers in the area of Hmeymim air base. During the first days of January 2018, several  drones stuffed with explosives attacked the Russian military in Syria.

Turkey distances itself from Russia to plunge Syria into greater chaos. 61816.jpeg

The most disturbing news came from the province of Idlib, where the troops of Bashar Assad clashed with opposition. The Syrian opposition suddenly found the support of Turkey. Ankara has thus unexpectedly cast doubts on the "Astana Troika" (Russia, Iran and Turkey). However, Turkish President Erdogan spoke against Washington, accusing the US administration of supporting Kurdish rebels in Syria.

It is the pro-American opposition, which calls itself "moderate" opposition that currently fights against Bashar Assad. The statement from Washington about the illegitimacy of the Congress of the National Syrian Dialogue, which is to take place on January 29-30 in Sochi, became a signal for the Syrian opposition to start the guerrilla warfare. The so-called "moderate opposition" announced the establishment of joint operational headquarters with the al-Qaeda's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

In December 2017, the Russian president announced the withdrawal of the bulk of Russia's units from Syria, but the Russian military remained on their bases in Hmeymim and Tartous that became the objects of increased attention of Syrian militants.

On the eve of the New Year, saboteurs attacked the Russian army base of Hmeymim killing two Russian military men. On January 12, Russian special forces destroyed saboteurs as a result of a special operation. In another provocation, the Russian military in Syria had to repulse an attack with the use of unarmed aerial vehicles

Officials with the Russian Defence Ministry said that the UAVs were assembled in another country.  The bombs resembled NATO's 60-mm mortar mines.

However, the main theatre of confrontation between the Assad troops and the pro-American opposition unfolded in the Province of Idlib. Ambassadors of Russia and Iran were summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, where they received notes of protest because of "violations committed by the Syrian army in the de-escalation zone in Idlib." Afterwards, Turkish President Recep Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin and stated that Assad's actions in Idlib put the Astana peace process in jeopardy.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim informed Moscow that the offensive of Syrian government forces in Idlib would lead to a new wave of the refugee crisis and called on Iran and Russia to warn Damascus against further attacks.

It may seem at first glance that with its criticism of Assad's actions in Idlib, Ankara plays up to the United States in its effort to remove Syrian President Assad from power. In reality, the United States and Turkey have not been Syria's allies for long already.  The "apple of discord" for the two NATO countries is the question of the Syrian Kurds.

Even though Donald Trump has revoked his previous decision about the supplies of military hardware to the Syrian Kurds, the latter continue to receive financial and military assistance from the United States, which drives Turkey's Erdogan into a rage.

"Turkey will not allow the creation of a state formation of the Syrian Kurds," the Turkish president said. Ankara considers "self-defense forces of the Syrian Kurds" a terrorist organisation connected with the Kurdistan Workers Party, which is banned in Turkey.

Thus, while criticising both Moscow and Washington, Erdogan tries to justify Turkey's upcoming military operations against the Syrian Kurds.

The Turkish leader did not exclude a military operation in Syria's Afrin against the Kurdish Democratic Union party, which, according to Ankara, threatens Turkey's national security.

On Saturday, Ankara redeployed heavy military equipment to the border with Syria and shelled  positions of the Syrian Kurds in the area of Afrin in northern Syria.

Moscow has not reacted to Ankara's intention to conduct a large-scale operation, which has not been coordinated with the Russian side. Washington remains silent too.

As it appears, Turkey has been distancing itself both from Russia and the USA as far as the solution of the Syrian crisis is concerned. Most likely, Turkey's military actions against the Syrian Kurds will aggravate the state of affairs in the region even further.

Aydin Mehtiyev
Pravda.Ru

Read article in Russian

Topics Syria war in Syria Hmeymim Airbase
Topical Analytics
Conflicts
Turkey distances itself from Russia to plunge Syria into greater chaos
Columnists
Some A**hole should shut his cakehole
Economics
What will happen if USA freezes Russian dollar assets?
Readers' top
What will happen if USA freezes Russian dollar assets?
NATO embraces Russia with wings of love
Ukraine suspicious about Russia's intention to give away rusty ships to Kiev
US diplomat makes fool of himself in the Netherlands
German experts name Russia's most dangerous weapon
Now reading
Mikhail Saakashvili's bumpy ride in politics: From chewing his tie to climbing on rooftop
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Mikhail Saakashvili's bumpy ride in politics: From chewing his tie to climbing on rooftop Видео 
China's Alaska deal makes Russia shudder
Companies
China's Alaska deal makes Russia shudder Видео 
Russia's new White Swan Tu-160 bomber plane raises serious concerns in the West
Economics
Russia's new White Swan Tu-160 bomber plane raises serious concerns in the West
Top 10 list: Putin 'loses control, the fall is near'
Politics
Top 10 list: Putin 'loses control, the fall is near'
Some ideas about North Korea
Asia
Some ideas about North Korea
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Economics
What will happen if USA freezes Russian dollar assets?

The Bank of Russia holds a third of its currency assets in the United States. The USA may impose sanctions on the bank at any moment

What will happen if USA freezes Russian dollar assets?
NATO embraces Russia with wings of love
Europe
NATO embraces Russia with wings of love
Politics
Ukraine suspicious about Russia's intention to give away rusty ships to Kiev
Europe
US diplomat makes fool of himself in the Netherlands
Economics
What will happen if USA freezes Russian dollar assets?

The Bank of Russia holds a third of its currency assets in the United States. The USA may impose sanctions on the bank at any moment

What will happen if USA freezes Russian dollar assets?
Ukraine suspicious about Russia's intention to give away rusty ships to Kiev
Politics
Ukraine suspicious about Russia's intention to give away rusty ships to Kiev
Columnists
Some A**hole should shut his cakehole
Europe
US diplomat makes fool of himself in the Netherlands
Economics
What will happen if USA freezes Russian dollar assets?

The Bank of Russia holds a third of its currency assets in the United States. The USA may impose sanctions on the bank at any moment

What will happen if USA freezes Russian dollar assets?
German experts name Russia's most dangerous weapon
Europe
German experts name Russia's most dangerous weapon
Europe
NATO embraces Russia with wings of love
Politics
Ukraine suspicious about Russia's intention to give away rusty ships to Kiev
Aidyn Mehtiyev Turkey distances itself from Russia to plunge Syria into greater chaos Aidyn Mehtiyev Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Some A**hole should shut his cakehole Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Dmitry Sudakov What will happen if USA freezes Russian dollar assets? Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
Alcohol kills 18,000 Russians during every holiday season
Russia to impose sanctions on WADA for Winter Olympics 2018
Russia to impose sanctions on WADA for Winter Olympics 2018
The Green Africa project
What will happen if USA freezes Russian dollar assets?
Turkey distances itself from Russia to plunge Syria into greater chaos
Turkey distances itself from Russia to plunge Syria into greater chaos
What will happen if USA freezes Russian dollar assets?
What will happen if USA freezes Russian dollar assets?
What will happen if USA freezes Russian dollar assets?
Some A**hole should shut his cakehole
Some A**hole should shut his cakehole
Russian Guard to see enemies behind walls
Americans declassify plans to drop 466 nuclear bombs on USSR
Americans declassify plans to drop 466 nuclear bombs on USSR
You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states
Russia refuses to leave WTO despite EU's billion-euro lawsuit
Russian Armed Forces to receive second-to-none gliding bomb
Americans declassify plans to drop 466 nuclear bombs on USSR
Some A**hole should shut his cakehole
Some A**hole should shut his cakehole
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed