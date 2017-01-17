Pravda.ru

Hotspots and Incidents » Conflicts

Putin will not dictate how Syria should live

17.01.2017
 
Putin will not dictate how Syria should live. 59609.jpeg
Source: Pravda.Ru photo archive

What is in store for Syria in 2017? Who will restore the war-torn country and what role will Russia play in the process? Pravda.Ru conducted an interview on the subject with Israeli analyst, former head of Israeli Nativ intelligence service, Yakov Kedmi.

"What will be happening in Syria in 2017?"

"One needs to understand two things. First, Russia has become a constant factor in the Middle East. When Russian troops started entering Syria, not everyone could understand that Russia was  coming to the Middle East not only for the purpose to help the Assad regime. At the same time, many believed that it would not be possible to regulate the crisis in Syria without Russia.

"As a result, Russia has become a constant factor in the Middle East, but not like the Soviet Union. Russia pursues completely different goals and uses completely different approaches turning into one of the stabilizing factors for the Middle East. Russia conducts talks with two major countries in the region - Iran and Turkey. For the time being, mainly because of Iran, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states do not take part in the process, but this is a temporary phenomenon. At the same time, they talk to Russia. In other words, Russia has achieved an exceptional result in the Middle East that she has never had before.

"There is no country in the Middle East, which Russia would have strained relations with. Russia  can negotiate with Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the Gulf States, Iraq, Turkey, Syria, Iran - all of them. There are certain differences with Iran or Turkey. Turkey is a member of NATO - does Russia have any normal relations with any NATO member?

"In 2017, the Middle East will be much more stable. Secondly, terrorist organizations in Syria will be eliminated. This will not remove all the differences in the Middle East, but there will be no terrorist organizations left in Syria. Those who will not lay down their arms will disappear from the Middle East. Yet, the problem of the future of Syria will remain, because Syria is very complicated state. This is a multi-ethnic and multi-confessional country, in which the level of corruption today is a lot higher than it was before the start of the cvil war. I am convinced that the presence of Russia will give Syria an opportunity to remain a single state."

"Do you believe that even Saudi Arabia is interested in stability in Syria?"

"There will be no other way out left when hostilities and the civil war in Syria end."

"They have found a way out in Lebanon eventually, after 25 years of civil war."

"Lebanon is not an indicator at this point. What will happen in Syria will then happen in Lebanon too. The French separated Lebanon from Syria, but the two countries are inseparable. If something was happening in Lebanon, Syria was there to help. The French, the Americans, the Israelis - all had problems in Lebanon, and they all eventually asked Damascus for help, and it was Damascus that restored order in Lebanon."

"Is Russia going to offer its own solutions for the regulation of the Syrian crisis?"

"Based on what was happening and is happening on the post-Soviet space, I believe that Russia is not ready to regulate crises in other countries. Russia will not be able to rule Syria, but it will try to protect its interests there. Russia will also try to build normal relations with all political, national and religious structures in Syria. Unlike the USA, the Russian leadership does not have expansionist intentions in Syria. Putin does not want to dictate others how they should live."

"Who will restore Syria?"

"China, Turkey, Iran, and Saudi Arabia. Russia will be on top of them all, because Syria will give Russia preferences in all areas of the Syrian economy."

Interviewed by Lyuba Lulko (Stepushova)
Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Russia not to make concessions on Syria to US any more







PRAVDA.RU
5036

Popular photos

Business

Economics and politics – indigestible mix
Economics and politics – indigestible mix
Eight men share fortune of 3.6 billion people
Eight men share fortune of 3.6 billion people
Russia collapses on innovation index economy rating
Russia collapses on innovation index economy rating
The real economy: What is it?
The real economy: What is it?
Germany takes back its gold from US
Germany takes back its gold from US
Alexander Mikheev chairs Russia s defense export giant Rosoboronexport
Alexander Mikheev chairs Russia's defense export giant Rosoboronexport

Society

Russia may let US parents adopt Russian orphans again
Russia may let US parents adopt Russian orphans again
Traditional Christianity gives way to atheism
Traditional Christianity gives way to atheism
Parents living in Russia s Vladimir region rename their son as Putin
Parents living in Russia's Vladimir region rename their son as Putin
Who looks for war calls in the Quran?
Who looks for war calls in the Quran?
Russia bids farewell to victims of Tu-154 air crash
Russia bids farewell to victims of Tu-154 air crash
Chilean military declassify sensational video of UFO encounter
Chilean military declassify sensational video of UFO encounter

Most popular

Horrible déjà vu: Europe feels wind of Cold War again
Horrible déjà vu: Europe feels wind of Cold War again
The Cold War has come back to Northern Germany along with the US tanks. Almost everything is as before: last week more than 4,000 soldiers from the US disembarked in Germany along with over 2,000...
NASA finds bodies of aliens and flying saucer on Mars
NASA finds bodies of aliens and flying saucer on Mars
NASA scientists found strange objects reminiscent of a flying saucer and bodies of extraterrestrial beings when studying photo images of the surface of Mars
Trump and his Urinating Russian Prostitutes? Trump and his Urinating Russian Prostitutes?

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Trump and his Urinating Russian Prostitutes?
Trump and his Urinating Russian Prostitutes?
Trump s Secret War against those who really govern America
Trump's Secret War against those who really govern America
Is Trump Already Finished?
Is Trump Already Finished?
The first week of the new year: A shameful embarrassment
The first week of the new year: A shameful embarrassment
Paris Middle East Conference: Time for Israel to decide
Paris Middle East Conference: Time for Israel to decide
A day that will live in infamy
A day that will live in infamy

Incidents

Boeing 747 cargo plane crashes on village in Kyrgyzstan, at least 37 killed. Video
Boeing 747 cargo plane crashes on village in Kyrgyzstan, at least 37 killed. Video
Putin will not dictate how Syria should live
Putin will not dictate how Syria should live
Tu-154 crash: Causes of the tragedy established and then quickly refuted
Tu-154 crash: Causes of the tragedy established and then quickly refuted
Turkey assumes USA staged Istanbul night club attack
Turkey assumes USA staged Istanbul night club attack
Heavy military vehicles of Baltic Fleet remove damaged Airbus A321 from Kaliningrad airport
Heavy military vehicles of Baltic Fleet remove damaged Airbus A321 from Kaliningrad airport
Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov leaves Syria conflict zone
Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov leaves Syria conflict zone

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service