Pravda.ru

Hotspots and Incidents » Conflicts

Domino effect may take America to open war with Syria

18.07.2017
 
Domino effect may take America to open war with Syria. 60863.jpeg
AP photo

Intricate relations within alliances and miscalculations in military strategies may lead to tragic consequences. World War I showed to all how alliances can shamefully shatter and push countries into chaos one after another like dominos. This is what comes to mind when one takes a look at  the current state of affairs in today's Syria.

On June 20, an American fighter jet shot down a Syrian bomber aircraft in a second act of open aggression on the part of the United States. During the next few hours, Moscow announced that Russian forces would shoot down any American or coalition aircraft should they violate the air border to the west of the Euphrates. The Pentagon soon responded with an order to destroy anyone in the event of a threat to security.

At the same time, another ally of Bashar Assad, Iran, has been increasing its military presence in Syria. Iran's activities in this direction culminated in a missile strike on ISIL militants as an act of  response to terrorist attacks in Tehran. Let's try to imagine what may happen if the US continues to tease the Persians, knocking down their drones and bombing the Shiite militia.

Have the dominos started falling or are there topics for a dialogue left? Most likely, statements from Moscow were accepted with a degree of skepticism. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the communication channel used to coordinate Russia's activities with the Pentagon was closed, although most recent reports indicate that the hotline was still open. Threats to the Americans could be a part of a diplomatic game rather than a manifestation of an escalation of the conflict. USA's military intervention in Syria is a dangerous game indeed because it creates risks for clashes with Russia and her allies.

The persistence of the White House in this situation is hard to understand, given that the United States has no vital interests in Syria. As Donald Trump used to say four years ago, the war in Syria was a monstrous battle, but it was not an American battle, because the USA would only increase its public debt and get deeply involved in a long-term conflict. Why doesn't he say anything like this now?

The military intervention of the United States in the Syrian conflict does not have any legal grounds, nor can it be considered defensive, and is therefore unacceptable. As Trump said in 2013, the Constitution demands Congress should declare war prior to any military action that the USA takes, although it seems that champions of reckless foreign policy have forgotten about this rule.

In 2001 and 2002, America was mandated to intervene, but the effect of those obsolete documents can not be prolonged to this day. ISIL did not exist back then, and Syria was not engulfed in the civil war either.

The only outcome of the military intervention is the suffering of the people. The truth is, there is no guarantee that the US will take Syria to security and peace faster. If Syria becomes a theatre of war between the United States and Russia, the two nuclear powers may easily destroy the region without even noticing it.

Victor Denisenko
Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


USA prepares Russia 'surprise' in Syria
3901

Popular photos

Business

Russians spend half of their salary on mortgage
Russians spend half of their salary on mortgage
What to expect from Russian economy before 2020?
What to expect from Russian economy before 2020?
Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary join Turkish Stream gas pipeline project
Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary join Turkish Stream gas pipeline project
Ceylon tea celebrates 150th anniversary
Ceylon tea celebrates 150th anniversary
The US dollar will decline like the British pound
The US dollar will decline like the British pound
Capital outflow from Russia: Why do investors leave?
Capital outflow from Russia: Why do investors leave?

Society

Russians describe their attitude to Ukraine
Russians describe their attitude to Ukraine
Russians name their biggest fears
Russians name their biggest fears
I m an idiot and I vote
I'm an idiot and I vote
Do modern children deserve their careless childhood?
Do modern children deserve their careless childhood?
Man survives electric shock of 6,000 volts
Man survives electric shock of 6,000 volts
Why Russians do not want to move to Western countries
Why Russians do not want to move to Western countries

Most popular

US readies to sink Russian submarines in the Black Sea
US readies to sink Russian submarines in the Black Sea
The US combat aviation has taken control of Russia's Black Sea Fleet. This is the legend of Sea Breeze 2017 international sea drills that started in the Black Sea on July 10. American patrol...
Russian MiG-31 shoot down cruise missile in stratosphere
Russian MiG-31 shoot down cruise missile in stratosphere
The missile was launched from the water area of the Sea of Okhotsk. It was flying at an altitude of more than 12 kilometers at a speed three times the speed of sound
Russian and Chinese fleets put pressure on NATO in the Baltic Sea Russian and Chinese fleets put pressure on NATO in the Baltic Sea

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

What s happening on British bases in Cyprus?
What's happening on British bases in Cyprus?
Trouble in Paradise USA
Trouble in Paradise USA
Renegade Deep State spreads its epidemic/pandemic: PTDS (Putin Trump Derangement Syndrome)
Renegade Deep State spreads its epidemic/pandemic: PTDS (Putin Trump Derangement Syndrome)
Washington and the Hackneyed Russiagate story
Washington and the Hackneyed Russiagate story
International relations: Accountability for criminal actions
International relations: Accountability for criminal actions
Yemen - Court Battle Exposes UK-Saudi Arms Deals And Humanitarian Tragedy
Yemen - Court Battle Exposes UK-Saudi Arms Deals And Humanitarian Tragedy

Incidents

US readies to sink Russian submarines in the Black Sea
US readies to sink Russian submarines in the Black Sea
Armenia declares danger of war because of Russia
Armenia declares danger of war because of Russia
North Korean regime may change any moment
North Korean regime may change any moment
Postal package with jigsaw puzzle contained 30 kilos of drugs
Postal package with jigsaw puzzle contained 30 kilos of drugs
Domino effect may take America to open war with Syria
Domino effect may take America to open war with Syria
Destruction of ISIL: Far-fetched victory for Trump, never-ending war in reality
Destruction of ISIL: Far-fetched victory for Trump, never-ending war in reality

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service