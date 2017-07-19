Pravda.ru

Hotspots and Incidents » Conflicts

Russia to take mirror measures if USA ships lethal weapons to Ukraine

19.07.2017
 
Russia to take mirror measures if USA ships lethal weapons to Ukraine. 60872.jpeg

The USA is ready to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons, US Air Force General Paul Selva said at a hearing before the Senate Committee on Armed Services.

Selva supports the idea to ​provide military assistance to Ukraine in the form of lethal weapons. The US Defense Department is working on the issue, Selva said.

He also noted that Ukraine's enemy was more advanced technologically, while Kiev did not have enough opportunity for resistance."

It was reported earlier that a strategic RQ-4A Global Hawk drone made a reconnaissance flight along the line of demarcation in the east of Ukraine.

To crown it all, the head of the People's Republic of Donetsk, Alexander Zakharchenko, announced the decision to establish a new state in the Donbass - Malorossiya.

Will arms shipments from the USA to Ukraine complicate the already strained relations between Kiev and Moscow?

Pravda.Ru asked an expert opinion on the subject from Viktor Murakhovsky, a reserve colonel, editor-in-chief of Arsenal of the Fatherland magazine, member of the expert council of the board of the Military-Industrial Commission of the Russian Federation.

"How can such actions affect the situation in the Donbass and the relations between Moscow and Kiev in general?"

"If such a decision is made, the Americans should understand that Russia will take mirror measures in return."

"Europe does not need a full-scale war near its borders. How can Brussels react if Washington ships lethal weapons to Ukraine?"

"I can not speak for them. Let them think for themselves."

Andrei Koshkin, an expert of the Association of Military Political Scientists, the head of the Department of Political Science and Sociology at the Plekhanov Russian Economic University, believes that potential supplies of lethal weapons to Ukraine remain exclusively in the interests of the United States from the point of view of economic benefits and increasing pressure on Kiev.

"Assuming that Washington decides to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine, how shall one understand statements from the American establishment about their preference in favor of the peaceful settlement of the conflict in the east of Ukraine?"

"The military has repeatedly suggested and will suggest supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine. They need to do it to obtain multi-million-dollar orders. Secondly, Ukraine will find itself even more dependent on Washington. The military see a possibility to create fairly strong infrastructure, which would enable Washington to take complete control over Ukraine.

"Stoltenberg says that Ukraine is too far from entering NATO and the EU, but Ukraine wants to become a member of these organizations. Ukraine is being pressed into the bloc of NATO and the USA, but and the message about the initiative of the USA to ship lethal weapons to Ukraine is another signal to witness Ukraine's military enslavement by the States. When Putin and Trump met for the first time, they discussed most serious issues, and Ukraine was obviously among them. Trump made it clear that Ukraine was an issue in the sphere of Russia's interests. Still, the USA wants to use Ukraine to cause trouble to Russia."

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Ukraine awaits lethal weapons from the West
4611

Popular photos

Business

What to expect from Russian economy before 2020?
What to expect from Russian economy before 2020?
Russians spend half of their salary on mortgage
Russians spend half of their salary on mortgage
Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary join Turkish Stream gas pipeline project
Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary join Turkish Stream gas pipeline project
Ceylon tea celebrates 150th anniversary
Ceylon tea celebrates 150th anniversary
The US dollar will decline like the British pound
The US dollar will decline like the British pound
Capital outflow from Russia: Why do investors leave?
Capital outflow from Russia: Why do investors leave?

Society

Russians name their biggest fears
Russians name their biggest fears
I m an idiot and I vote
I'm an idiot and I vote
Do modern children deserve their careless childhood?
Do modern children deserve their careless childhood?
Fidget spinners annoy Russian supervisory agencies
Fidget spinners annoy Russian supervisory agencies
Russians describe their attitude to Ukraine
Russians describe their attitude to Ukraine
Man survives electric shock of 6,000 volts
Man survives electric shock of 6,000 volts

Most popular

US readies to sink Russian submarines in the Black Sea
US readies to sink Russian submarines in the Black Sea
The US combat aviation has taken control of Russia's Black Sea Fleet. This is the legend of Sea Breeze 2017 international sea drills that started in the Black Sea on July 10. American patrol...
Russian MiG-31 shoot down cruise missile in stratosphere
Russian MiG-31 shoot down cruise missile in stratosphere
The missile was launched from the water area of the Sea of Okhotsk. It was flying at an altitude of more than 12 kilometers at a speed three times the speed of sound
Armenia declares danger of war because of Russia Armenia declares danger of war because of Russia

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

What s happening on British bases in Cyprus?
What's happening on British bases in Cyprus?
Trouble in Paradise USA
Trouble in Paradise USA
Renegade Deep State spreads its epidemic/pandemic: PTDS (Putin Trump Derangement Syndrome)
Renegade Deep State spreads its epidemic/pandemic: PTDS (Putin Trump Derangement Syndrome)
International relations: Accountability for criminal actions
International relations: Accountability for criminal actions
Yemen - Court Battle Exposes UK-Saudi Arms Deals And Humanitarian Tragedy
Yemen - Court Battle Exposes UK-Saudi Arms Deals And Humanitarian Tragedy
The urgent need for multilateralism
The urgent need for multilateralism

Incidents

US readies to sink Russian submarines in the Black Sea
US readies to sink Russian submarines in the Black Sea
Armenia declares danger of war because of Russia
Armenia declares danger of war because of Russia
North Korean regime may change any moment
North Korean regime may change any moment
Domino effect may take America to open war with Syria
Domino effect may take America to open war with Syria
Russia to take mirror measures if USA ships lethal weapons to Ukraine
Russia to take mirror measures if USA ships lethal weapons to Ukraine
Postal package with jigsaw puzzle contained 30 kilos of drugs
Postal package with jigsaw puzzle contained 30 kilos of drugs

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service