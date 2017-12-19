Why did Russian military observers leave Donbass?

What signal did Russia send having withdrawn its officers from the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire (JCCCC)? It appears that the ball is on the side of the enemy.

AP photo

"All Russian and Ukrainian officers at the Joint Center for the Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire have successfully crossed the line of contact," RIA Novosti reported with reference to the representative of the self-proclaimed People's Republic of Donetsk at the JCCCC, Ruslan Yakubov.

Officials with the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Kiev was creating a "tense moral and psychological situation for Russian servicemen and hampered their work at the center. Officers were restricted in their access to the line of contact, nor were they allowed to communicate with the local population. In addition, the Ukrainian authorities strongly refused to regulate the activities of the center with any documents; a number of attempts to resolve this issue were not successful.

One of the leaders of Anti-Maidan movement, Yuri Kot, told Pravda.Ru, that "these are bad calls, just like the fact that Canada officially delivers lethal weapons to Ukraine, while America is willing to do the same too."

According to the activist, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has obligations to the US - to unleash a global war with Russia, and it seems that "the Croatian scenario has become tangible."

Operation Storm of the Croatian army reintegrated territories of the Republic of Serbian Krajina into Croatia in 1995 after they were "liberated" from the Serbs. Ukraine and Croatia launched contacts to share the experience on the subject in 2016, and they continue to this day.

According to the expert, if Poroshenko decides to attack, the militia will have enough strength to strike back.

In this situation, Russia has already started taking certain preemptive measures. The activist is convinced that Moscow will not leave the people of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, because Russia took responsibility for their safety, which is documented by the relevant decision taken by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

"While the Donbass is trouble-free, our strategic competitors have less opportunities to harm us in other regions of Russia, so there is absolutely no reason to cease the rational support for these people's republics," political consultant Anatoly Wasserman believes.

Political analyst at the Kiev Center for Political Studies and Conflict Studies, Mikhail Pogrebinsky, called the withdrawal of Russian JCCCC officers a signal to "guardians of the Ukrainian authorities - the Europeans from the Norman format and Kurt Volkner, a US negotiator" about Russia's determination to no longer tolerate such an attitude towards Russian servicemen."

"If the Germans and the French think that this is OK, let them control the ceasefire themselves," the political scientist added.

According to Pogrebinsky, the conflict is entering a new phase of confrontation," when Moscow delivers responsibility for the mess to members of the Norman format and the Americans."

