Pravda.ru

Hotspots and Incidents » Conflicts

USA conducts secret wars in Africa to colonise the continent

22.05.2017
 
USA conducts secret wars in Africa to colonise the continent. 60518.jpeg
AP photo

In 2011, deputy commander of the US Army for Special Operations said that special units of the US army were conducting more than 100 military operations in the world on a regular basis. This is a very small number compared to what is happening nowadays.

According to documents published by VICE News website, the US currently conducts nearly 100 military operations in Africa alone. The growth of the US military presence on the continent is unprecedented: Africa is ranked second after the Middle East on the number of US special forces deployed in the region. Yet, the whole process is being conducted quietly, without attracting any attention of the media.

In 2006, only one percent of all US special forces were deployed in Africa. In 2010, the number of US soldiers on the continent has increased to three percent. By 2016, their number has increased almost six times and reached 17 percent. Thus, 1,700 US military are stationed in about 20 African countries to "assist African partners in the fight against terrorism and extremism."

"At any given time, you will find SOCAFRICA conducting approximately 96 activities in 20 countries," Donald Bolduc, the U.S. Army general who runs the special operations command in Africa (SOCAFRICA), wrote in an October 2016 strategic planning guidance report. The report explains what elite special forces of the US Armed Forces are currently dealing with in Africa and what result they are going to achieve.

"Africa's challenges could create a threat that surpasses the threat that the United States currently faces from conflict in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria," Bolduc warned.

Despite such a number of soldiers, Bolduc claims that the American military do not fight in Africa. This is not true to fact, because the Americans are currently conducting military operations against Al-Shabab terrorist group in Somalia. For example, "an advise-and-assist operation alongside Somali National Army forces," Navy SEAL Kyle Milliken was killed and two other U.S. personnel were injured during a firefight with al-Shabaab militants about 40 miles west of Somalia's capital, Mogadishu.

The election of Donald Trump unleashed the hands of US military in Africa by abolishing a number of restrictions introduced during the presidency of Barack Obama, which allowed the US military to increase the number of air strikes and expand the freedom of action during special operations. "It allows us to prosecute targets in a more rapid fashion," Gen. Thomas Waldhauser, the AFRICOM commander, said.

"Looking at counterterrorism operations in Somalia, it's clear the US has been relying heavily on the remote-control form of warfare so favored by President Obama," British journalist Jack Serle said. The US has augmented this strategy, working alongside local Somali forces and African Union troops under the banner of "train, advise, and assist" missions and other types of "support" operations, he added.

US operations in Somalia are part of a larger continent-spanning counterterrorism campaign that saw special operations forces deploy to at least 32 African nations in 2016, according to open source data and information supplied by US Special Operations Command. The cornerstone of this strategy involves training local proxies and allies - "building partner capacity" in the military lexicon," the SOCAFRICA report says.

To counter Boko-Haram terrorist group, the US allocated 156 million dollars to support its regional partners. To crown it all, aircraft of the US Air Force regularly appear in the sky above Africa.

Although the United States justifies the strengthening of its military presence by the growing number of terrorist groups in Africa, which, according to Bolduc, are among most murderous ones in the world, the United States is thus implementing a long-term strategy for the gradual colonisation of Africa.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

4828

Popular photos

Business

China launches hydrocarbon revolution
China launches hydrocarbon revolution
Russia regains status of world s largest granary
Russia regains status of world's largest granary
Combustible ice: Revolution or big nothing?
Combustible ice: Revolution or big nothing?
Oil prices continue climbing
Oil prices continue climbing
One Belt, One Road, but not for India and Japan
One Belt, One Road, but not for India and Japan
Climate change may destroy coffee plantations around the world
Climate change may destroy coffee plantations around the world

Society

Man videos nun speaking on luxury gold smartphone while collecting donations
Man videos nun speaking on luxury gold smartphone while collecting donations
Religious fervour
Religious fervour
A third of Russians never drink alcohol, study says
A third of Russians never drink alcohol, study says
Democracy: Rotten product for coercive export that no one wants
Democracy: Rotten product for coercive export that no one wants
High-ranking official reveals secret information about NATO leaders wives
High-ranking official reveals secret information about NATO leaders' wives
Should Israel be home only to Jewish people?
Should Israel be home only to Jewish people?

Most popular

Is now the time when the West can destroy the Russian army?
Is now the time when the West can destroy the Russian army?
US experts believe that the Russian S-400 air defense system is good, but it is good against fourth-generation aircraft, while the United States has many fifth-generation aircraft. Figuratively...
Putin's one word sows panic among US journalists
Putin's one word sows panic among US journalists
Vladimir Putin sowed panic and turmoil among American journalists after he promised to expose an audio recording of the talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei...
Russian Su-24 bombers throw a scare into NATO’s frigate. Video Russian Su-24 bombers throw a scare into NATO’s frigate. Video

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

President Putin: Here is a Fresh Idea that Works
President Putin: Here is a Fresh Idea that Works
Chelsea Manning Goes Free, Julian Assange and Ed Snowden Doomed
Chelsea Manning Goes Free, Julian Assange and Ed Snowden Doomed
Kiev Roulette: Another corpse in Kiev
Kiev Roulette: Another corpse in Kiev
Love vs Pornography, Revolution vs Passivity
Love vs Pornography, Revolution vs Passivity
Say a Prayer for the Homeless, Trump s People Will Not
Say a Prayer for the Homeless, Trump's People Will Not
Articles of impeachment for Donald J. Trump
Articles of impeachment for Donald J. Trump

Incidents

Kaspersky Lab finds WannaCry creators in North Korea
Kaspersky Lab finds WannaCry creators in North Korea
ISIL terrorists go on strategic offensive in Syria
ISIL terrorists go on strategic offensive in Syria
Crematorium for refugees in Syria: Fruit of sick imagination
Crematorium for refugees in Syria: Fruit of sick imagination
US forces in Syria strike pro-government forces
US forces in Syria strike pro-government forces
USA conducts secret wars in Africa to colonise the continent
USA conducts secret wars in Africa to colonise the continent
Kim Jong-un sets forth nuclear ultimatum to USA
Kim Jong-un sets forth nuclear ultimatum to USA

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service