Iran and Israel to clash in Syria over Golan Heights?

30.06.2017
 
The situation in Syria has deteriorated again. This time, Israel has found itself directly involved in hostilities. The Israeli armed forces struck the territory of Syria after the shelling of the Golan Heights from the positions of the Syrian government troops. This is a strategic object on the territory of Syria, which Israel annexed during the Six Day War. The United Nations still does not recognize the annexation, but Israel is not going to leave it.

Israel believes that it is Hezbollah fighters, allies of the Syrian army, who deliberately attack the Golan Heights. Can Tehran guide Hezbollah's actions, taking into consideration the fact that Iran constantly puts emphasis on Israel's illegal annexation of the Golan Heights? Pravda.Ru observers  Aydin Mehdiyev and Dmitry Nersesov tried to answer these questions.

"The crisis around the Golan Heights has sharply deteriorated in Syria. An intra-Syrian conflict sparked between the government forces of Bashar Assad and the so-called pro-Western armed opposition. There is also the Islamic State and now there is another crisis - the Golan Heights. On June 18, Iran unexpectedly inflicted six missile strikes on those territories in response to a terrorist attack in Tehran. Whom can we call terrorists here? In the understanding of Iran and its ally Hezbollah, members of the pro-Western armed opposition are also terrorists. As long as they are irreconcilable, they take up arms and kill people, then they are terrorists. Why do you think the Golan Heights are now a hot spot again? Why are there Syrian troops there? Does Israel need to respond or are those attacks just a far-fetched excuse?"

"This is not the first time when a crisis like this occurs on the Golan Heights. For Israel, control over the Golan Heights is a matter of national security and survival, because, first of all, there is the largest source of water for Northern Israel, including Jerusalem. Secondly, those heights dominate much of Israel's territory.

"If Israel were not controlling the Golan Heights, artillery, missile and any other weapons would be deployed there. One can attack all of Israel from those heights. Today, sporadic fighting occurs there every now and then. Even if projectiles fall and explode on the territory of Israel accidentally, Israel responds in the most brutal way. Israel had warned long ago that it would respond fiercely if someone dares to challenge its security on the Golan Heights.

"At the same time, Iran threatened that it would attack terrorists, including pro-western armed oppositionists in Syria, if Iran's enemies, including Israel, continue supporting terrorists. Syria has been turned into a range ground, especially for Western countries that simply test their weapons and tactics there. Syria lives in misery, and it appears that anyone may attack this country at their discretion.

"Wars have been flaming in the Middle East for thousands of years. This is a highly conflicting system. Let's take Iran's relations with Israel: everyone says that Iran is Israel's sworn enemy, and Israel is an enemy of Iran. Read the Bible: who helped the Israelites out of the Babylonian captivity, that is, actually out of Baghdad? Who helped them rebuild the temple? The Persians did. This is an ancient story, of course, but it's still alive. Today, the interaction between Jews, Arabs and Persians (modern Iranians) is not limited to mutual attacks and threats of extermination. A lot of highly important things are hidden from the public eye.

"The participants in this war have identified their positions as irreconcilable. Hezbollah says it is going to destroy all. Iran does not recognize Israel as a state and demands Israel should stop  annexation and occupation. At the same time, the Iranians say that as soon as Israel and Palestine reach a peace agreement, there will be no claims against Israel. Donald Trump says the same: he is ready to accept a two-state or a one-state solution, but it is the parties to the conflict, who need to elaborate it in the first place."

