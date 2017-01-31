Pravda.ru

Hotspots and Incidents » Conflicts

Donbas in flames again. OSCE stands still

31.01.2017
 
Donbas in flames again. OSCE stands still. 59695.jpeg

The situation in the Donbas has deteriorated sharply during the recent days. Ukrainian security forces struck powerful artillery blows on the positions of the armed forces of Novorossiya and residential areas of Donetsk, as well as settlements of Makeyevka, Yasinovataya, Gorlovka and Dokuchaevsk.

A power line was damaged in the shelling, electricity supplies to the Donetsk filtering station were interrupted, dozens of homes were destroyed. Eyewitnesses say that the scale of destruction and the intensity of the attacks is similar to hostilities from 2014.

Due to the escalation of the conflict in the Donbas, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko interrupted a visit to Germany. Pravda.Ru asked director of the Center for Political Analysis and Technology in Donetsk, Sergei Baryshnikov, to comment on the situation in the region.

"What is the current situation?"

"They shell us all around the clock, and it does not matter whether they have a day or a night shift. It appears that they have to implement a certain assignment. Water supplies are likely to be cut because they target a filtering station near Kamenovskaya. There are other infrastructure losses, but the worst is civilian casualties.

"The OSCE does nothing. They only record the results of all attacks and attempts of the Ukrainian military to expand the control zone. By the way, the latter get ready for a large-scale offensive."

"Why has the situation worsened so dramatically in recent days? What are the causes?"

"The Minsk Accords is a legal document of zero effect - this is the prime cause. People of Donetsk believe that they either have to return under Kiev's administration or succumb to Renat Akhmetov, who still remains the main figure here in our everyday life."

"What was the goal for Poroshenko's visit to Berlin? Senator Alexei Pushkov believes that his urgent return had been planned in advance. Does Poroshenko look for reasons to bargain with Trump?"

"Quite possibly, he wants to show the Trump administration that Washington will have to admit Ukraine's activity. Ukraine has reformed its armed forces, and the Ukrainian army has been mobilized well enough. At the same time, we need 100 fighters on a conditional line of fire, but we have only 20 of them there.

"The Kremlin, as it seems to me, is playing a very subtle game. The People's Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk may contribute to the economic growth of the Russian Federation. This is not like Aleppo and its bazaar. We are an industrial region, and Russia should take us a little bit more seriously. As many as 40 percent of our residents remain devoted to the Russian world, but more than a half others are ready to return to Ukraine just to be able to live without war, without horrors."

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Donbass awaits new war







PRAVDA.RU
3823

Popular photos

Business

Gorbachev fails to save Pizza Hut from bankruptcy
Gorbachev fails to save Pizza Hut from bankruptcy
Dota 2 game to be banned in Russia for alcohol, cannibalism and BDSM
Dota 2 game to be banned in Russia for alcohol, cannibalism and BDSM
US business hires lobbyists to lift sanctions
US business hires lobbyists to lift sanctions
Supreme Court confirms Pugachev’s innocence
Supreme Court confirms Pugachev’s innocence
Russia beats Saudi Arabia to become world s largest oil supplier to China
Russia beats Saudi Arabia to become world's largest oil supplier to China
Putin finds partner in Africa: oil fields under control
Putin finds partner in Africa: oil fields under control

Society

Arnold Schwarzenegger receives fully electric Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen
Arnold Schwarzenegger receives fully electric Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen
Fortune-teller from Hong Kong predicts problems for Trump and prosperity for Putin
Fortune-teller from Hong Kong predicts problems for Trump and prosperity for Putin
Gnosticism: Knowing from the inside
Gnosticism: Knowing from the inside
Russia rethinks criminal punishment for domestic violence
Russia rethinks criminal punishment for domestic violence
Tatiana s Day: Day of all Tatianas and students
Tatiana's Day: Day of all Tatianas and students
Pravda.Ru comes of age: We turn 18!
Pravda.Ru comes of age: We turn 18!

Most popular

Ukraine unveils super powerful heavy combat drone
Ukraine unveils super powerful heavy combat drone
Ukraine has amused the Internet with its military "super-hardware." A video of the new Ukrainian drone armed with an anti-tank missile system has generated many comments
Russia fully prepared for possible nuclear attack
Russia fully prepared for possible nuclear attack
The Russian military have received an opportunity to see everything that happens in the air and in space from the coast of Morocco to Spitzbergen and to the east coast of the United States. The second...
Gorbachev fails to save Pizza Hut from bankruptcy Gorbachev fails to save Pizza Hut from bankruptcy

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

The Trump Conundrum: Remodeling the American Republic, Diktats via Twitter
The Trump Conundrum: Remodeling the American Republic, Diktats via Twitter
Wish the elitists were more like Jay Gatsby
Wish the elitists were more like Jay Gatsby
Tornado Trump: Something sinister or a storm in a teacup?
Tornado Trump: Something sinister or a storm in a teacup?
Trump, the Media and the New Establishment
Trump, the Media and the New Establishment
Now it really starts: Establishment s smear job on President Trump
Now it really starts: Establishment's smear job on President Trump
Assassination Attempt on Trump Loyalist Roger Stone
Assassination Attempt on Trump Loyalist Roger Stone

Incidents

Russia tests doomsday weapon, US tests Russia s ability to survive
Russia tests doomsday weapon, US tests Russia's ability to survive
Donbas in flames again. OSCE stands still
Donbas in flames again. OSCE stands still
China deploys ICBMs near Russia as a warning for USA
China deploys ICBMs near Russia as a warning for USA
Putin will not dictate how Syria should live
Putin will not dictate how Syria should live
Boeing 747 cargo plane crashes on village in Kyrgyzstan, at least 37 killed. Video
Boeing 747 cargo plane crashes on village in Kyrgyzstan, at least 37 killed. Video
Tu-154 crash: Causes of the tragedy established and then quickly refuted
Tu-154 crash: Causes of the tragedy established and then quickly refuted

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service