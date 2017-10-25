The Netherlands classifies mystery of MH17 crash

The Ministry of Security and Justice of the Netherlands will not expose a number of documents related to the crash of Flight MH17 of Malaysia Airlines over the Donbass in 2014.

According to the Broadcasting Corporation of the Netherlands (HTK), the decision was made by the Supreme Court of the country. According to the court, "the right of the government to secrecy of its activities, the unity of state policy and sensitivity of the question outweigh the importance of disclosure."

Thus, the Supreme Court of the Netherlands has revoked a decision of a lower court that earlier ruled that the information about the air crash should be exposed to the general public.

Shortly after the air crash over the Donbass, the Broadcasting Corporation of the Netherlands, RTL TV channel and Volksrant newspaper requested relevant information from the government to restore the sequence of actions of the authorities that followed the tragedy that occurred on July 17, 2014. The request from the media outlets was based on the law on freedom of access to information.

The Ministry of Security and Justice of the Netherlands published several hundreds of documents in February and April 2015, but most of information in them was retouched so much it was difficult to understand what the documents were saying.

It soon became clear that a whole package of documents on the subject had never been declassified. The department said, however, that exposing the data may complicate the relationship with other countries and international organisations.

A court subsequently confirmed the right of the media to receive information. Nevertheless, the Supreme Court sided with the government and ministers.

HTK, RTL and Volksrant currently consider prospects to appeal the decision of the Supreme Court.

On July 17, 2014, Boeing 777 of Malaysia Airlines bound from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur crashed in the east of the Donetsk region., killing all 298 on board, including 196 Dutch nationals.

