World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Hotspots and Incidents » Terrorism
Author`s name Dmitry Sudakov

World honours bravery and courage of Russian pilot who killed himself in Syria

Hotspots and Incidents » Terrorism

The bravery of the Russian pilot of the Su-25 attack aircraft, which was shot down on Saturday, Feb. 3 over Syria's Idlib, has impressed many in the West. Numerous foreign publications wrote that the Russian pilot showed an extraordinary example of courage and bravery.

World honours bravery and courage of Russian pilot who killed himself in Syria. 61937.jpeg

The pilot, Roman Filipov, died like a hero in a battle with a group of terrorists after he had ejected from his plane.

The Daily Mail (UK )and Time (USA) published articles about Major Filipov, the pilot of the Russian Su-25 attack aircraft, which was shot down with a MANPAD missile on February 3 as the aircraft was flying above the de-escalation zone of Idlib in Syria.

Filipov died having exploded his grenade during a fight with terrorists. Having read the article about his brave act, many British readers called him a brave man and a real soldier. Foreigners assumed that Russia would honour the hero accordingly.

Others wrote that the pilot's heroic act showed that the Russians retained the character of their grandfathers who went through World War II.

Others wondered where the terrorists could get anti-aircraft missiles from. While the West continues accusing Bashar Assad of all sins, terrorists receive new weapons that may eventually enable them shoot civil aircraft down.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoygu recommended Air Force Major Roman Filipov to the title of Hero of Russia. His family and friends will receive all necessary assistance and support. After the missile struck the plane, Filipov was doing his best to steer the aircraft in the air. He reported the attack to the command. The pilot ejected in the area of the village of Tell-Debes in Syria's Idlib, which largely remains under the control of terrorists.

When on the ground, Roman Filipov was conducting an unequal battle with terrorists. When the terrorists seriously wounded and surrounded him, the Russian military man blew up his hand grenade shouting "Take this! This is for our guys!"

On February 5, people started bringing flowers to the building of the Russian Defence Ministry in Moscow in memory of the Su-25 pilot. People bring roses and carnations to the monument, where photographs of the pilot in civilian clothes and military uniforms are on display. Passers-by stop and hold a moment of silence in memory of Major Roman Filipov.

One of the streets in the city of Vladivostok, where the officer had served, is likely to be called in memory of Roman Filipov.

The Russian Defence Ministry asked Turkey for help to retrieve the wreckage of the Su-25 attack aircraft that had been shot down above Syria. Russian experts want to obtain fragments of the aircraft engine in a hope to find out what kind of a missile terrorists used to shoot the plane down.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru 

Topics sukhoi MANPADS war in Syria russian pilot sergei shoygu russian air force russian defence minister
Topical Analytics
Terrorism
Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria?
Columnists
One step closer to a resolution in Syria
Terrorism
World honours bravery and courage of Russian pilot who killed himself in Syria
Readers' top
Snowfall of the century in Moscow: Tons of snow cause white hell in Russian capital
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
Su-25 pilot's last battle in Syria caught on video
Putin's response to sanctions may stun USA
Modest proposal to the plutocracy: slavery, why not?
Now reading
You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states
Real life stories
You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states
World honours bravery and courage of Russian pilot who killed himself in Syria
Terrorism
World honours bravery and courage of Russian pilot who killed himself in Syria Видео 
Boriska: Martian boy on Earth is still mystery
Anomalous phenomena
Boriska: Martian boy on Earth is still mystery Видео 
USA's Javelin vs. Russia's Kornet anti-tank guided missile systems
Technologies and discoveries
USA's Javelin vs. Russia's Kornet anti-tank guided missile systems Видео 
Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance
Asia
Putin unable to win India over as Russia's staunch ally to counter USA's dominance Видео 
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Disasters, catastrophes
Snowfall of the century in Moscow: Tons of snow cause white hell in Russian capital

The heavy Moscow snowfall claimed one life: a 27-year-old young man was killed as a falling tree crashed onto electric power lines causing them to land on his car

Snowfall of the century in Moscow: Tons of snow cause white hell in Russian capital
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
Conflicts
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
Terrorism
Su-25 pilot's last battle in Syria caught on video
News from the Kremlin
Putin's response to sanctions may stun USA
Conflicts
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot

The Su-25 was shot down from a weapon that terrorists had received from the USA via third countries

Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
Putin's response to sanctions may stun USA
News from the Kremlin
Putin's response to sanctions may stun USA
Terrorism
Su-25 pilot's last battle in Syria caught on video
Economics
Putin writes off Kyrgyzstan's debt of $240 million
Conflicts
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot

The Su-25 was shot down from a weapon that terrorists had received from the USA via third countries

Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
Su-25 pilot's last battle in Syria caught on video
Terrorism
Su-25 pilot's last battle in Syria caught on video
Terrorism
World honours bravery and courage of Russian pilot who killed himself in Syria
Disasters, catastrophes
Snowfall of the century in Moscow: Tons of snow cause white hell in Russian capital
Dmitry Sudakov Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria? Dmitry Sudakov Harun Yahya One step closer to a resolution in Syria Harun Yahya Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Theresa May: Political confidence and the double-edged sword Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria?
Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria?
Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria?
Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria?
USA wants to bury Nord Stream 2 project in Europe, but not in Germany
Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria?
The Netherlands classifies mystery of MH17 crash
The Netherlands classifies mystery of MH17 crash
Putin writes off Kyrgyzstan's debt of $240 million
Putin writes off Kyrgyzstan's debt of $240 million
One step closer to a resolution in Syria
Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria?
USA readies for conventional wars with the use of nuclear mini warheads
US-led coalition killed more than 9,000 people in Syria since 2014
World honours bravery and courage of Russian pilot who killed himself in Syria
The Netherlands classifies mystery of MH17 crash
One step closer to a resolution in Syria
One step closer to a resolution in Syria
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
World honours bravery and courage of Russian pilot who killed himself in Syria
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed