Pravda.ru

Hotspots and Incidents » Terrorism

Turkey joins USA to split Syria

07.09.2016
 
Turkey joins USA to split Syria. 58795.jpeg
AP photo

Turkey's President Recep Erdogan accepted Barack Obama's proposal about joint US-Turkish efforts to liberate Syria's Raqqa from Islamic State terrorists (the organization is banned in Russia). What does this news change in Syria? Are the US and Turkey trying to create an enclave under the leadership of the opposition? Pravda.Ru asked these questions to Director of the Center for the Middle East and Central Asia, Semyon Bagdasarov.

"If Turkey and the USA take Raqqa without the participation of the Kurds in the operation, it will be a no ordinary situation that may eventually lead to violent clashes between the Kurdish self-defense forces and the Turkish army. We are witnessing the efforts to split Syria. In addition, it does not go about the Turkish-Syrian borderline - it goes about the inland territory of Syria. The Syrian army will have to interfere," Semyon Bagdasarov said in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

"It is not only the Kurds, but Arabs too, who dislike the Turks. In general, these efforts may trigger a large-scale war there that will only make everything worse," the expert added.

When asked whether the above-mentioned efforts could be part of the plan to split Syria, Semyon Bagdasarov said that the plan is being implemented already. "

A Pravda.Ru correspondent asked the expert why Turkish President Erdogan accepted the proposal in light of the recent events in Turkey.

"Why not accept? Erdogan has decided that it does not make any sense to continue supporting the Islamic State. He pragmatically decided to take Raqqa in cooperation with the Americans to subsequently create a structure there that would be loyal both to the USA and Turkey. Finally, it makes him look like a fighter against the Islamic State, but at the same time, he reserves the opportunity to control other radical groups and suppress the Kurdish national liberation movement. Everything has been schemed out correctly," Semyon Bagdasarov told Pravda.Ru.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


US-Russia war may be waged because of Raqqa







PRAVDA.RU
2806

Popular photos

Society

Most mysterious seas on the planet
Most mysterious seas on the planet
Chinese man spends $325 million on private Dreamliner aircraft
Chinese man spends $325 million on private Dreamliner aircraft
Italian earthquake: Corruption? Maybe. It s worse
Italian earthquake: Corruption? Maybe. It's worse
Obama prefers to avoid Philippino heatwave
Obama prefers to avoid Philippino heatwave
Billions spent...on soccer players
Billions spent...on soccer players
Tourists abandon injured friend in mountains not to waste airplane tickets
Tourists abandon injured friend in mountains not to waste airplane tickets

Most popular

US ready for Russia's invasion of Ukraine
US ready for Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Washington has unveiled the plans of actions in case of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Chinese warships approach Alaska
Chinese warships approach Alaska
Five warships of the Chinese Navy are currently staying in international waters in the Bering Sea near the Aleutian Islands
Putin shares his thoughts on Clinton and Trump election campaigns Putin shares his thoughts on Clinton and Trump election campaigns

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Why the US government loves to hate President Putin
Why the US government loves to hate President Putin
Many Americans see Putin as Chuck Norris of international politics
Many Americans see Putin as Chuck Norris of international politics
Boris Nemtsov killing: Ooooooooh that smell
Boris Nemtsov killing: Ooooooooh that smell
Russia s Far East: Vegas Crap Shoot or Bold New World?
Russia's Far East: Vegas Crap Shoot or Bold New World?
The Empire Wants Ms. Clinton, The Conqueror!
The Empire Wants Ms. Clinton, The Conqueror!
President s advisor for problems of Internet calls to rebel against Facebook s biased policy
President's advisor for problems of Internet calls to rebel against Facebook's biased policy

Incidents

Belarusian kills and dismembers US citizen who insulted President Lukashenko
Belarusian kills and dismembers US citizen who insulted President Lukashenko
SpaceX Falcon 9 massive explosion destroys $200 million. Video
SpaceX Falcon 9 massive explosion destroys $200 million. Video
Turkey joins USA to split Syria
Turkey joins USA to split Syria
Russian Su-34 kills ISIS leader
Russian Su-34 kills ISIS leader
Uzbekistan: The best and the worst scenario
Uzbekistan: The best and the worst scenario
Russia and USA ready for joint operations to destroy terrorists in Syria s Aleppo
Russia and USA ready for joint operations to destroy terrorists in Syria's Aleppo

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service