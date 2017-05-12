Pravda.ru

Hotspots and Incidents » Terrorism

Russian special services warn of possible chemical attack in Moscow

12.05.2017
 
Russian special services warn of possible chemical attack in Moscow. 60461.jpeg

The Russian Security Council has issued a warning about a high degree of the threat of the use of chemical weapons and poisonous substances on the territory of Russia. Assistant Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Alexei Pavlov, said that Russian security agencies take all necessary measures to prevent an attack with the use of weapons of mass destruction that terrorists may use against Russian citizens.

"Repeated incidents of the use of poisonous substances and highly toxic chemicals by international terrorist groups testifies to the growing threat of the use of chemical and toxic substances for terrorist purposes on the territory of the Russian Federation," the speaker of the Russian Security Council said.

"This raises the issue of preventive measures aimed at identifying, preventing and suppressing terrorists' access to nuclear, radioactive, chemical and biological materials," he added.

"Terrorists of such organisations as al-Qaeda and ISIL (banned in Russia) have access to technologies, "recipes," equipment and substances that enable them to "assemble" a primitive chemical weapon, and special services are aware of that. This, of course, will not be a VX chemical bomb, but a conventional fire extinguisher with sarin, zoman, mustard gas or similar substance may do a lot of harm too," a high-ranking source at special services told Pravda.Ru.

Since 2016, "the Moscow metro has been conducting intensive preparations to prevent and repel a terrorist attack with the use of chemical and bacteriological weapons," the source said. Moscow started taking such measures after ISIL leaders declared jihad on Russia and  swore to use weapons of mass destruction against "infidels."

"An attack can take place in the metro of Moscow, St. Petersburg and other large cities that have subway systems, or in shopping malls where a lot of people usually stay in enclosed space, at mass actions, fairs and so on - these are the places where terrorists usually arrange their attacks," concluded the expert.

"The new plan for the antiterrorist protection of the metro was elaborated in 2016. In addition to protection against chemical and biological attacks, it includes protective measures against explosions and hostage-taking acts," the official told Pravda.Ru.

"Undoubtedly, chemical weapons are very easy to produce, given the fact that the Islamic State seized laboratories and has specialists, who can make such weapons for them. Such a tragedy is possible, and one can see it from the experience of the sarin attack in the Tokyo subway in 1995," a source at the FSB told politonline.ru.

A year ago, ISIL leaders issued a special fatwa that permitted terrorists to use weapons of mass destruction against civilians.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Will Russia see more terrorist attacks?
3660

Popular photos

Business

Russian citizen Denis Cherkasov awarded highest qualification of Chartered Director
Russian citizen Denis Cherkasov awarded highest qualification of Chartered Director
Has shale oil future in the US?
Has shale oil future in the US?
Russia may block WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram even tomorrow
Russia may block WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram even tomorrow
Britain s Day Without Coal - What does this really imply?
Britain's 'Day Without Coal' - What does this really imply?
Richest Russians grow richer, number of dollar billionaires grows
Richest Russians grow richer, number of dollar billionaires grows
Is the world ready to abandon cash?
Is the world ready to abandon cash?

Society

Poroshenko s wife ridiculed for her bizarre opening of Eurovision
Poroshenko's wife ridiculed for her bizarre opening of Eurovision
LDPR s second richest official dies after swimming in the Dead Sea in Israel
LDPR's second richest official dies after swimming in the Dead Sea in Israel
The West sees Victory Parade as sign of Russia s deep international isolation
The West sees Victory Parade as sign of Russia's deep international isolation
Russian Pokemon Go catcher sentenced
Russian Pokemon Go catcher sentenced
Church pokemons bring too much fame to Russian blogger
Church pokemons bring too much fame to Russian blogger
Should Israel be home only to Jewish people?
Should Israel be home only to Jewish people?

Most popular

China's new aircraft carrier named after human reproductive organ
China's new aircraft carrier named after human reproductive organ
The name of China's brand new aircraft carrier has turned out to be a surprising one in the Russian translation. China chose the name for its aircraft carrier as a result of nationwide Internet voting
Civil war may break out in Macedonia
Civil war may break out in Macedonia
Term of an ultimatum, the Macedonian opposition presented the President of the country Gjorge Ivanov with, expires. He was demanded to give mandate to form government to its leader Zoran Zaev. What...
To the International Community: Brazil asking for help To the International Community: Brazil asking for help

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Donald Trump and Theresa May - Partners in Planning Armageddon?
Donald Trump and Theresa May - Partners in Planning Armageddon?
Pope and I in Cairo
Pope and I in Cairo
2017 - The Year the Twentieth Century Ended
2017 - The Year the Twentieth Century Ended
Explained: The Western obsession with Russia
Explained: The Western obsession with Russia
Macron est Moron? Mais non! Il n est pas aussi intelligent
Macron est Moron? Mais non! Il n'est pas aussi intelligent
Economic and Social Survey for Asia and the Pacific 2017
Economic and Social Survey for Asia and the Pacific 2017

Incidents

Civil war may break out in Macedonia
Civil war may break out in Macedonia
USA s strategic game: North Korean nuclear weapons belong to China
USA's strategic game: North Korean nuclear weapons belong to China
Russian special services warn of possible chemical attack in Moscow
Russian special services warn of possible chemical attack in Moscow
Ukrainian footballer pushed his girlfriend out of high-rise window
Ukrainian footballer pushed his girlfriend out of high-rise window
Ukraine breaks ceasefire in Donbass 50 times in one week
Ukraine breaks ceasefire in Donbass 50 times in one week
Syria being torn apart into several feuding states
Syria being torn apart into several feuding states

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service