Igor Malashenko, founder of NTV, found dead in Spain

Igor Malashenko, one of the founders of Russia's NTV channel, was found dead in Spain. His death has been confirmed. It was said that Malashenko might have committed suicide. He was 64.

Malashenko was one of the people who founded NTV. He was also involved in PR campaign for Boris Yeltsin in 1996. In 2017, he served for a few months as the chief of Ksenia Sobchak headquarters during the presidential election in Russia.

