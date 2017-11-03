World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russians brave cold weather and have no mercy on their wallets to buy iPhone X

Business » Companies

The launch of Apple's new iPhone X smartphone in Russia on November 3 has caused an unprecedented commotion in Moscow. About 500 people gathered near the doors of one of Apple's reseller stores on Tverskaya Street hours before the store opened its doors.

Russians brave cold weather and have no mercy on their wallets to buy iPhone X. 61531.jpeg
Source: Pixabay.com

The line for the new gadget started forming a few days before the long-awaited date.

The new iPhone X became available in a number of stores in Moscow at 8:00 a.m. on November 3. Two hours before the opening, store employees started distributing bracelets among customers in the street, which were supposed to make the purchase easier as the bracelets contained the numbers and specifications of desired models of the phone.

As soon as the store opened its doors, only ten people were allowed to enter. One of the customers in the group, who introduced himself as Dmitry, said that he had been standing in the line for three days. The man purchased two gadgets for himself and for his girlfriend.

By 10.00 a.m. Moscow time, major retail chains have sold out the entire stock of Apple's new devices within the first hour after the start of sales. A new batch of iPhone X phones is expected to arrive within one or two weeks.

Apple introduced a new generation of its smartphones, iPhone X, on September 12. The device with glass panels and frameless display is available in two colors - silver and space gray. It comes with the new A11 Bionic processor and supports the technology of augmented reality. In Russia, the new iPhone X starts with a price tag of 79,990 rubles (about $1,400).

Moscow authorities provided a special bus to those people who were standing in lines when daytime temperatures would reach only 2-4 degrees above zero Centigrade.

"It does not matter what the young people are here for, we do not want them to get pneumonia in their pursuit of fashion," an official said.

One of the desperate customers had to be hospitalized after he had an epileptic seizure in the street. The young man was rushed to hospital in an ambulance.

People started joining the line for the new iPhone X two days before the new gadget became available in Russian stores. Some of them buy the new smartphone to subsequently sell it to someone else at a higher price. Others joined the line to sell their place in the line to others.

Pravda.Ru

Topics Apple Moscow iphone
Topical Analytics
Americas
USA to spend over trillion dollars to get ready for major war of the future
Real life stories
Vladimir Lenin's mummified body to remain in the heart of Russia for good?
Companies
Notorious Russian entrepreneur sells his bakery shops because of 'sodomites'
Readers' top
Russia to counter Boeing's Х37В with top secret MiG-41 project
US special services collect biomaterial of Russian citizens for new type of bio weapons
Russiagate falling apart, Trump's impeachment delayed indefinitely
Russian man takes legal action against prostitute who refused to satisfy him orally
Tunnel collapses at North Korean nuclear test site, over 200 killed
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Technologies and discoveries
Russia to counter Boeing's Х37В with top secret MiG-41 project

The United States has an artificial inspector satellite registered as a cargo spacecraft. Yet, this satellite had spent hundreds of days in Earth's orbit empty

Russia to counter Boeing's Х37В with top secret MiG-41 project
US special services collect biomaterial of Russian citizens for new type of bio weapons
News from the Kremlin
US special services collect biomaterial of Russian citizens for new type of bio weapons
Americas
Russiagate falling apart, Trump's impeachment delayed indefinitely
Real life stories
Russian man takes legal action against prostitute who refused to satisfy him orally
News from the Kremlin
US special services collect biomaterial of Russian citizens for new type of bio weapons

"Do you know that the biological material is collected all over the country for different ethnic groups in different geographical area of Russia?"

US special services collect biomaterial of Russian citizens for new type of bio weapons
Russiagate falling apart, Trump's impeachment delayed indefinitely
Americas
Russiagate falling apart, Trump's impeachment delayed indefinitely
Terrorism
Who trained Manhattan attacker Saipov?
Columnists
Sexual harassment: The buzz-phrase of the year
Real life stories
Russian man takes legal action against prostitute who refused to satisfy him orally

The man, named only as Andrei, filed a police report about his misfortune to the municipal department of the Ministry for Internal Affairs

Russian man takes legal action against prostitute who refused to satisfy him orally
Tunnel collapses at North Korean nuclear test site, over 200 killed
Disasters, catastrophes
Tunnel collapses at North Korean nuclear test site, over 200 killed
Americas
Russiagate falling apart, Trump's impeachment delayed indefinitely
Crimes
Shooting and truck ramming in Manhattan: 6 killed
Dmitriy Sudakov USA to spend over trillion dollars to get ready for major war of the future Dmitriy Sudakov Lyuba Lulko Vladimir Lenin's mummified body to remain in the heart of Russia for good? Lyuba Lulko Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Sexual harassment: The buzz-phrase of the year Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
Vladimir Lenin's mummified body to remain in the heart of Russia for good?
F-35 fall apart before supplies
The West fears Russian weapons based on new physical principles
Vladimir Lenin's mummified body to remain in the heart of Russia for good?
The Netherlands classifies mystery of MH17 crash
New Syria to be born in Russia's Sochi
Vladimir Lenin's mummified body to remain in the heart of Russia for good?
100th anniversary of Great October Revolution: Celebrating mountain of errors
People of color: NFL doesn't give a damn about you
Sexual harassment: The buzz-phrase of the year
Sexual harassment: The buzz-phrase of the year
Iran challenges Israel to play game of Battleship
100th anniversary of Great October Revolution: Celebrating mountain of errors
Russia makes migration law unmerciful and repressive
Terrorists work on another 9/11 for USA
Russiagate falling apart, Trump's impeachment delayed indefinitely
Russiagate falling apart, Trump's impeachment delayed indefinitely
Russia makes migration law unmerciful and repressive
Who trained Manhattan attacker Saipov?
Russian ice hockey team will not perform under neutral flag in South Korea
Sexual harassment: The buzz-phrase of the year
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed