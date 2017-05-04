Pravda.ru

Russian citizen Denis Cherkasov awarded highest qualification of Chartered Director

The tenth Russian citizen in history became a Chartered Director, a qualification awarded by the UK's Institute of Directors (IoD) in London. This person was Denis Cherkasov, a Russian businessman and technology investor. The Institute of Directors, London, is an old business organization that has been operating since 1903. It promotes private entrepreneurship. In Russia, the IoD and the Independent Directors Association run the IoD Chartered Director certification program. Based on the training results, it awards three types of certificates. Denis Cherkasov became the tenth Russian citizen ever to be awarded the highest qualification - the Chartered Director.

Denis Cherkasov was born in 1976 in the Uzbek Soviet Socialist Republic. He graduated from MGIMO University and worked on his Ph.D. at the Institute for the Economy in Transition (IET). Alongside his studies, he taught a number of courses at the National Research University Higher School of Economics (HSE) and the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). At the beginning of his career, Denis founded Luch Publishing House that issued the Populyarnye Finansy (transl. "Popular Finances") magazine which won him the Media Manager of Russia award.

In 2006, Denis Cherkasov was appointed Vice President of UFG Private Equity and then took over as the fund's Co-Director. From 2008 to 2012, he worked at Wermuth Asset Management GmbH as Private Equity Director. Over this period, he participated in a shale oil and gas production project and the sale of Conquest Petroleum Incorporated, a US-based company.

Denis Cherkasov served on the Boards of Directors of several major companies focusing on the development of innovative management systems and production of CAD software, as well as high-tech companies based in the US and Ireland, including Advenira Enterprises, Inc., Parallel Graphics Ltd., Biomimedica, Inc. and others.

Apart from that, Denis Cherkasov was a member of the Boards of Directors at leading Russian consumer market manufacturers and chains: Concern Kalina, Dikaya Orkhideya (transl. - "Wild Orchid"), the North Timber Group specializing in forest harvesting and wood processing, iiko and Cortona3D (both are developers of innovative solutions and automation systems).

The investor currently serves on the Boards of Directors in Russian and foreign high-tech companies, including Canatu Oy, a global manufacturer of bendable touch films based in Finland. Since 2013, he has been CEO at SBVC Management Company (formerly, Troika Venture Capital Asset Management Company). At the start of his career with the company, Denis supervised the restructuring of the venture funds' investment portfolio and was responsible for aligning the company's operations with Sberbank Group's general strategy. SBVC Management Company focuses on trusted asset management of closed-end investment funds whose investment shares are restricted in terms of turnover according to the Russian legislation.

