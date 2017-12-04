In St. Petersburg, company sells Christmas trees for bitcoins

In St. Petersburg, a company sells live fir trees for bitcoins and other crypto currency. Company representatives believe that such an initiative puts customers into New Year's and Christmas spirit and gives people an opportunity to experience something new, Pro.Bitcoin website says.

The authors of the idea sell Christmas trees for either bitcoins. Acquiring a fir tree for crypto currency changes the approach to preparations for the holiday, the entrepreneurs believe.

A delivery man brings customers up to five Christmas trees to choose from, and the customer will have to pay crypto currency to buy the tree that he or she chooses.

On November 29, the bitcoin rate went beyond the level of 11,000 dollars before it fell by more than 18 percent, but then climbed to 9,795 dollars.

