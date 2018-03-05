Exports of Russian toys grow contrary to expectations

Exports of Russian toys have grown by one-third recently, officials with the Federal Customs Service said. Russia exports its toys primarily to Kazakhstan, Belarus and Ukraine.

In 2014 exports of Russian toys were evaluated at 11.7 thousand tons, but then it increased to 15,8 thousand tons in 2017. The three largest buyers of Russian toys are Kazakhstan ($59.3 million in 2017), Belarus ($27 million) and Ukraine ($8 million). Russia also exports its toys to the United States ($4.8 million) and Poland ($ 4.4 million).

Prices on domestic toys made up $8,700 per ton in 2017, which was 20% less than in 2014.

According to experts from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the growth in exports has become possible because of an increase in the production of toys by 20 percent over the past two years.

High-tech and innovative toys, as well as eco friendly toys enjoy greatest popularity in the exports.

