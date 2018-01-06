World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Washington airport refuses to service Aeroflot's flights

Business » Companies

SwissPort, the company for ground services of Aeroflot flights at the airport of Washington, the USA, refused to service the flights of the Russian air carrier.

"Due to unfavorable weather conditions in New York and ensuing transport collapse at airports of New York and Washington, Aeroflot's ground services company in Washington, SwissPort, has not confirmed a possibility of servicing Aeroflot flights at the airport of Washington (IAD)," a message from the Russian air carrier said.

It was also said that Aeroflot was unable to specify the schedule of departures due to weather conditions on the East Coast of the United States.

The Governor of the State of New York, Andrew Cuomo, declared a state of emergency in the state due to extreme weather conditions.

Pravda.Ru

Topics weather New York
Topical Analytics
Asia
Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un can make John Kennedy's prophecy real
Europe
Spain: new charges against Russia
Columnists
Plants and Animals don't have a Voice, Let Us be Theirs
Readers' top
Next stop: Iran!
Spain: new charges against Russia
Plants and Animals don't have a Voice, Let Us be Theirs
Washington airport refuses to service Aeroflot's flights
Russian toy stores sell plastic model of S-300 missile system
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Columnists
Next stop: Iran!

And the next stop, ladies and gentlemen, in the Middle Eastern power ride, after Iraq and Syria, is Iran. How predictable. So before the western propaganda machine gets its cogs turning, let us see exactly what this story is about and let us try to find the truth. What is happening in Iran and why? Er... nothing much... read on!!

Next stop: Iran!
Spain: new charges against Russia
Europe
Spain: new charges against Russia
Columnists
Plants and Animals don't have a Voice, Let Us be Theirs
Companies
Washington airport refuses to service Aeroflot's flights
Europe
Spain: new charges against Russia

The wave of attacks by the great Iberian press against Russia has not subsided. In October it was the turn of the Catalan issue, when all the Spanish media expressly opposed to the secessionist referendum blamed Moscow for having invented a strategy of disinformation that had fuelled the separatist sentiment.

Spain: new charges against Russia
Next stop: Iran!
Columnists
Next stop: Iran!
Columnists
Plants and Animals don't have a Voice, Let Us be Theirs
Companies
Washington airport refuses to service Aeroflot's flights
Columnists
Next stop: Iran!

And the next stop, ladies and gentlemen, in the Middle Eastern power ride, after Iraq and Syria, is Iran. How predictable. So before the western propaganda machine gets its cogs turning, let us see exactly what this story is about and let us try to find the truth. What is happening in Iran and why? Er... nothing much... read on!!

Next stop: Iran!
Spain: new charges against Russia
Europe
Spain: new charges against Russia
Columnists
Plants and Animals don't have a Voice, Let Us be Theirs
Companies
Washington airport refuses to service Aeroflot's flights
Dmitry Sudakov Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un can make John Kennedy's prophecy real Dmitry Sudakov Costantino Ceoldo Spain: new charges against Russia Costantino Ceoldo Contributor submission Plants and Animals don't have a Voice, Let Us be Theirs Contributor submission
Comments
“Dead spots” in oceans are increasing
Russian toy stores sell plastic model of S-300 missile system
Why did Donald Trump recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel?
Plants and Animals don't have a Voice, Let Us be Theirs
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
Silvio Berlusconi refuses to lift sanctions from Russian single-handedly
UN General Assembly calls Russia ‘occupant power’
Spain: new charges against Russia
Spain: new charges against Russia
Spain: new charges against Russia
Spain: new charges against Russia
Spain: new charges against Russia
Russian Guard to see enemies behind walls
Spain: new charges against Russia
Spain: new charges against Russia
Pentagon can not accept Russia's victory over terrorists in Syria
Why did Russian military observers leave Donbass?
Why did Russian military observers leave Donbass?
Why did Russian military observers leave Donbass?
US-led coalition killed more than 9,000 people in Syria since 2014
US helicopters evacuate ISIL leaders from Syria
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed