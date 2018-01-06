Russian toy stores sell plastic model of S-300 missile system

A Russian company that manufactures plastic products has unveiled a curious toy - a plastic replica of the renowned S-300 missile system. The toy is called "Rocket Installation 'The Shield'".

The model of the S-300 anti-aircraft complex assembled on the MAZ chassis can shoot plastic balls and comes complete with two launch mechanisms.

The photo of the toy with a price tag of nearly 1,500 rubles ($26) has gone viral in Russia and triggered vivid discussions among liberals, pacifists and nationalist Ukrainians.

It is worthy of note that Iran has recently tested the S-300 missile system. Iranian officials were delighted with the results of the tests and said that the Russian missile system destroyed the ballistic missile of the conventional enemy completely.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru