Pravda.ru

News » Companies

USA sanctions Russian producers of electronic equipment

07.09.2016 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
USA sanctions Russian producers of electronic equipment. 58791.jpeg
Source: Pravda.Ru

The US Department of Commerce has added more than 80 Russian companies to the sanctions list in connection with events in the Crimea and Ukraine

The list was expanded with the companies that produce electronic equipment  - Angstrom and Micron. The adequate decision was made to continue the development of sectoral sanctions against Russia, of which the US Treasury announced last week.

The list includes a total of 81 companies from Russia, the Crimea, Hong Kong and India. In connection with the latest move, eleven new companies were added on the list: Angstrem-M, Ångstrem, Angstrem-T, JSC Radioexport, the Perm Scientific-Industrial Instrument Making Company, JSC Micron, JSC Micran, NPK Granat, Technopole Company, Technopole Ltd and Giovan.

The last companies were added on the list due to their connection with the Russian defense industry. Restrictions limit the companies' exports, re-exports, and the transfer of materials and technology.

Pravda.Ru 

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


USA happy anti-Russian sanctions bury Europe
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Russia and China unite against NATO in South China Sea
Russia and China unite against NATO in South China Sea
Russia and China prepare for joint naval exercises in the disputed South China Sea on September 11-19.
Clinton’s nightmare: Moscow controls US elections
Clinton’s nightmare: Moscow controls US elections
Clinton called to quickly and firmly tackle potential threat of Russia’s interference in the US presidential elections.
USA sanctions Russian producers of electronic equipment USA sanctions Russian producers of electronic equipment

Video

Society

Tourists abandon injured friend in mountains not to waste airplane tickets
Tourists abandon injured friend in mountains not to waste airplane tickets
Most mysterious seas on the planet
Most mysterious seas on the planet
Italian earthquake: Corruption? Maybe. It s worse
Italian earthquake: Corruption? Maybe. It's worse
Chinese man spends $325 million on private Dreamliner aircraft
Chinese man spends $325 million on private Dreamliner aircraft
Obama prefers to avoid Philippino heatwave
Obama prefers to avoid Philippino heatwave
Billions spent...on soccer players
Billions spent...on soccer players

Popular photos

World

US Air Force shows strange activity near Russian borders
US Air Force shows strange activity near Russian borders
Russia and China unite against NATO in South China Sea
Russia and China unite against NATO in South China Sea
US ready for Russia s invasion of Ukraine
US ready for Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Chinese warships approach Alaska
Chinese warships approach Alaska
Germany s imperial army to build New German European Order
Germany's imperial army to build New German European Order
G20 summit: Russia s isolation turns into USA s shameful fiasco
G20 summit: Russia's isolation turns into USA's shameful fiasco

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service