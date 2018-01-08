World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia refuses to leave WTO despite EU's billion-euro lawsuit

Business » Companies

Representatives of the Russian Ministry for Economic Development said that Moscow did not consider withdrawing from the World Trade Organization because of the pork import lawsuit from the European Union.

Russia refuses to leave WTO despite EU's billion-euro lawsuit. 61784.jpeg

"Russia's membership in the WTO provides for a predictable and transparent legal environment on foreign markets," a statement from the ministry said.

Thus, the Russian authorities do not consider exiting the WTO against the background of diversification of Russian exports.

Earlier, first deputy head of the Economic Committee of the Federation Council, Sergei Kalashnikov, said that Russia could pull out from the WTO if the EU wins the lawsuit to recover €1.39 billion a year from Moscow due to restrictions of pork imports. EU officials deem Russia's restrictions of pork imports illegal.

In 2016, the WTO ruled that Russia's restrictions on pork imports were illegal. The restrictions, it was said, caused a serious blow on Danish, German and Dutch farmers. The EU currently seeks a compensation equal to the total value of pork exports to Russia from the countries of the European Union in 2013. In addition, this amount is to increase annually by 15 percent. The European Union intends to receive this difference from an additional tariff, which is to be imposed on imports Russian products to EU countries.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Topics WTO Russia
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Golden Globes and Gender Abuse: The day the world changed
Columnists
The second Greek genocide
Asia
Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un can make John Kennedy's prophecy real
Readers' top
Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un can make John Kennedy's prophecy real
Washington airport refuses to service Aeroflot's flights
The second Greek genocide
Russian toy stores sell plastic model of S-300 missile system
Russia refuses to leave WTO despite EU's billion-euro lawsuit
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Asia
Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un can make John Kennedy's prophecy real

The bellicose rhetoric from Washington and Pyongyang is not a reason for laughter at all, although it looks ridiculously childish

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un can make John Kennedy's prophecy real
Washington airport refuses to service Aeroflot's flights
Companies
Washington airport refuses to service Aeroflot's flights
Columnists
The second Greek genocide
Companies
Russian toy stores sell plastic model of S-300 missile system
Companies
Washington airport refuses to service Aeroflot's flights

SwissPort, the company for ground services of Aeroflot flights at the airport of Washington, the USA, refused to service the flights of the Russian air carrier

Washington airport refuses to service Aeroflot's flights
Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un can make John Kennedy's prophecy real
Asia
Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un can make John Kennedy's prophecy real
Companies
Russian toy stores sell plastic model of S-300 missile system
Columnists
Golden Globes and Gender Abuse: The day the world changed
Companies
Russian toy stores sell plastic model of S-300 missile system

A Russian company that manufactures plastic products has unveiled a curious toy - a plastic replica of the renowned S-300 missile system

Russian toy stores sell plastic model of S-300 missile system
Washington airport refuses to service Aeroflot's flights
Companies
Washington airport refuses to service Aeroflot's flights
Columnists
The second Greek genocide
Asia
Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un can make John Kennedy's prophecy real
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Golden Globes and Gender Abuse: The day the world changed Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Costantino Ceoldo The second Greek genocide Costantino Ceoldo Dmitry Sudakov Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un can make John Kennedy's prophecy real Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
Why did Russian military observers leave Donbass?
Russia refuses to leave WTO despite EU's billion-euro lawsuit
Why did Russian military observers leave Donbass?
Spain: new charges against Russia
Russia refuses to leave WTO despite EU's billion-euro lawsuit
UN General Assembly calls Russia ‘occupant power’
Russia refuses to leave WTO despite EU's billion-euro lawsuit
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
Golden Globes and Gender Abuse: The day the world changed
Golden Globes and Gender Abuse: The day the world changed
Washington airport refuses to service Aeroflot's flights
Golden Globes and Gender Abuse: The day the world changed
Russian politician says Donald Trump extremely dangerous for Russia
Russian toy stores sell plastic model of S-300 missile system
Russian toy stores sell plastic model of S-300 missile system
Why did Russian military observers leave Donbass?
Why did Russian military observers leave Donbass?
Washington airport refuses to service Aeroflot's flights
What Russian army can do to Ukraine in case of war
What Russian army can do to Ukraine in case of war
Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un can make John Kennedy's prophecy real
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed