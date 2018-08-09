World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia's largest oligarchs and their companies move assets to Russia

Business » Companies

Absolutely all shares of Joint Stock Company Power Machines came under the control of Severgrupp, a company run by Russian businessman Alexei Mordashov.

Russia's largest oligarchs and their companies move assets to Russia. 62716.jpeg
Source: Fotodom.ru

In the beginning of this year, Power Machines came under the sanctions of the United States of America because the company supplied products to the Crimea in circumvention of EU sanctions.

A message posted on the official website of Power Machines says that the assets of the company were restructured in connection with the measures of the Russian government to dispose of offshore zones in the economy. The administration of the joint-stock company thus sought to achieve transparency of the structure of the organisation.

It is worthy of note that Russian billionaires Alisher Usmanov and Oleg Deripaska have recently moved their assets to Russia as well.

Power Machines is a Russian energy systems machine-building company founded in 2000. It is headquartered in Saint Petersburg. Power Machines manufactures steam turbines with capacity up to 1,200 MWe, including turbines for nuclear power plants. Its portfolio consists of turbine generators for the Leningrad Nuclear Power Plant II and the Novovoronezh Nuclear Power Plant II. Also, Power Machines has supplied equipment to 57 countries other than Russia with a significant market in Asia.

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics russian oligarchs business in Russia
Comments
Topical Analytics
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine wants to have the army of Nazi zombies
Politics
Russia's pension reform to split Putin's majority in Navalny's favor
Former USSR
Russia's five-day war with Georgia: What lies beneath international lies
News All >
Readers' top
Russia's five-day war with Georgia: What lies beneath international lies
DASKAA to mark climax of USA anti-Russian hysteria
Ukraine wants to have the army of Nazi zombies
Russia's pension reform to split Putin's majority in Navalny's favor
US refuses to explain reasons behind new 'draconian' sanctions
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Economics
Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions

Russia has every reason to develop its own measures, including military and strategic ones, that would lead to irreparable losses for the US economy and population

Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions
Japan expresses protest after Russia deploys Su-35 fighters on Kuril Islands
Asia
Japan expresses protest after Russia deploys Su-35 fighters on Kuril Islands
Americas
Washington bites off more than it can chew, so one day it will choke on its sanctions
Asia
China tests hypersonic maneuverable aircraft
Columnists
Jobocalypse now: The impending social catastrophe

Public enemy number one: Artificial Intelligence, the monster which has already undermined our collective existence, the fuel for social terrorism

Jobocalypse now: The impending social catastrophe
Washington bites off more than it can chew, so one day it will choke on its sanctions
Americas
Washington bites off more than it can chew, so one day it will choke on its sanctions
Economics
Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions
Americas
DASKAA to mark climax of USA anti-Russian hysteria
Asia
Japan expresses protest after Russia deploys Su-35 fighters on Kuril Islands

Japan declared a protest to Russia after reports about the deployment of Russian Su-35C fighter jets on Itirup Island

Japan expresses protest after Russia deploys Su-35 fighters on Kuril Islands
Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions
Economics
Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions
Asia
China tests hypersonic maneuverable aircraft
Asia
Russia can replace USA on Chinese market
Lyuba Lulko Ukraine wants to have the army of Nazi zombies Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Russia's pension reform to split Putin's majority in Navalny's favor Dmitry Sudakov Aidyn Mehtiyev War in Yemen to explode Persian Gulf and oil market Aidyn Mehtiyev
Comments
Russia's pension reform to split Putin's majority in Navalny's favor
Washington bites off more than it can chew, so one day it will choke on its sanctions
Russian journalists in Central African Republic: Wrong place, wrong time?
Russia's five-day war with Georgia: What lies beneath international lies
DASKAA to mark climax of USA anti-Russian hysteria
Russian scientists test perpetual nuclear reactor for submarines
Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions
Russia to punish India with Pakistan’s help for failing 5th-generation fighter project
Russia's five-day war with Georgia: What lies beneath international lies
DASKAA to mark climax of USA anti-Russian hysteria
Russia's pension reform to split Putin's majority in Navalny's favor
Jobocalypse now: The impending social catastrophe
Jobocalypse now: The impending social catastrophe
Jobocalypse now: The impending social catastrophe
DASKAA to mark climax of USA anti-Russian hysteria
Washington bites off more than it can chew, so one day it will choke on its sanctions
War in Yemen to explode Persian Gulf and oil market
Ukraine wants to have the army of Nazi zombies
Ukraine wants to have the army of Nazi zombies
Ukraine wants to have the army of Nazi zombies
Ukraine wants to have the army of Nazi zombies
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.