Source Pravda.Ru

EU bans imports of all Russian poultry

Business » Companies

The European Union authorities have banned imports of poultry from Russia. The EU has banned poultry imports from Russia entirely in connection with outbreaks of avian influenza, Rosselkhoznadzor, Russia's agricultural watchdog said.

The ban is temporary and does not apply to heat-treated meat.

For the time being, 18 Russian companies have the right to export poultry to EU countries. The largest of them, such as Cherkizovo and Damante, faced an outbreak of avian influenza that affected poultry farms in Rostov, Kursk, Samara, Orel and Penza regions.

Avian influenza is a highly infectious bird virus. Although most of its strains are not dangerous to humans, some of them can lead to serious illnesses.

Topics meat poultry Avian flu
