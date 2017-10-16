Pravda.ru

News » Companies

Russia doubles imports of all types of coffee

16.10.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russia doubles imports of all types of coffee. 61464.jpeg
Source: Pixabay.com

Imports of coffee beans into the Russian Federation have doubled during the recent several years. The growing imports of coffee beans indicates that the consumption of coffee in Russia has been growing.

According to the Federal Customs Service, imports of Arabica coffee has increased by 66 percent for seven months of this year compared to the same period in 2016, whereas imports of Robusta have grown by 32 percent.

Russia has imported 64,400 tons of green Arabica coffee during seven months of the current year totalling more than 213 million dollars and 57,000 tons of grains of Robusta worth 133 million dollars. The imports of fried coffee beans of both types have increased by 13-17 percent.

Russia primarily imports coffee from Brazil, Ethiopia, Colombia and Honduras.

At the same time, imports of tea have declined by eight percent, whereas supplies of chicory have dropped by 20 percent (chicory is a caffeine-free drink that tastes like coffee).

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Some like to eat from toilet bowls
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Russian woman killed when hanging out naked of moving car in Dominican Republic
Russian woman killed when hanging out naked of moving car in Dominican Republic
A young Russian woman was killed in the Dominican Republic as she was hanging out naked of the window of a moving car during a journey to Punta Cana
Russian woman killed in horrific accident in Dominican Republic to be burnt
Russian woman killed in horrific accident in Dominican Republic to be burnt
The body of Natalia Borodina, the woman, who came to the Dominican Republic from the Chelyabinsk region of Russia and was killed in a horrific accident when she hit a road sign while hanging out from...
Russia has something to counter USA's global strike Russia has something to counter USA's global strike

Video

Society

Russian woman killed in horrific accident in Dominican Republic to be burnt
Russian woman killed in horrific accident in Dominican Republic to be burnt
Why in 2019 a new crisis in Europe will blow up
Why in 2019 a new crisis in Europe will blow up
World s most dangerous cities named
World's most dangerous cities named
Plastic surgery causes too much trouble for Chinese women at airports
Plastic surgery causes too much trouble for Chinese women at airports
Allan Chumak, USSR s first magician, psychic and television healer, dies in Moscow
Allan Chumak, USSR's first magician, psychic and television healer, dies in Moscow
Every third Russian needs anti-depressants they can hardly get
Every third Russian needs anti-depressants they can hardly get

Popular photos

World

Turkey refuses to accept all ships arriving from Russia s Crimea
Turkey refuses to accept all ships arriving from Russia's Crimea
Erdogan s lack of sleep becomes a very serious problem to many
Erdogan's lack of sleep becomes a very serious problem to many
Russia has made just a few humble steps in the Gulf that belongs to someone else
Russia has made just a few humble steps in the Gulf that belongs to someone else
Recording of acoustic attack on US diplomats in Havana exposed
Recording of acoustic attack on US diplomats in Havana exposed
Turkish President Erdogan falls asleep during press conference with Ukraine s Poroshenko
Turkish President Erdogan falls asleep during press conference with Ukraine's Poroshenko
USA will perish if China turns to European Union
USA will perish if China turns to European Union

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service