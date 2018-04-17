Russia refuses to transport NATO's military hardware

Russian transport company Volga-Dnepr decided not to work with NATO cargoes.



Russian An-124 Ruslan jumbo jets will not transport NATO tanks anymore

The management of the company specialising in the transportation of large-tonnage and supersize cargoes informed the North Atlantic Alliance command that An-124 Ruslan super-heavy jumbo aircraft would no longer be used for the transportation of NATO cargoes.

It was reported that the company made such a decision in response to the missile attack on Syria conducted by the United States, France and the UK on April 14.

NATO member countries would frequently use the services of the Russian Volga-Dnepr company and Antonov Airlines of Ukraine to deliver heavy military hardware to the sites of military operations or joint exercises of the alliance.

During the early 2000s, An-124 Ruslan aircraft had flown to Afghanistan more than 200 times. Now the Ukrainians may count for the number of commercial shipments to increase.

Interestingly, the American C-5 Galaxy transport aircraft, which is similar to the An-124 Ruslan, remains in service with the US Air Force, but does not carry out cargo transportation activities for the benefit of other NATO member countries.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru