World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Egypt becomes Russia's largest buyer of food

Business » Companies

Egypt has become the largest buyer of Russian food products, having left China behind for the first time, RBC reports with reference to the Russian Export Centre. In 2017, Egypt's food imports from Russia made up $1.73 billion, which was almost 44 percent more than in 2016.

Egypt becomes Russia's largest buyer of food. 62033.jpeg
Source: Pravda.Ru photo archive

For comparison, China's food imports from Russia amounted to $1.71 billion having increased by eleven percent vs. the previous year.

Eighty-two percent of all of Egypt's food imports from Russia accounts for wheat. Russia has shipped 7.8 million tons of wheat to Egypt, which accounts for approximately a quarter of wheat exports from the Russian Federation. Total wheat imports to Egypt made up 11.2 million tons.

In the near future, Egypt may become a profitable market for the Russian poultry, as Russia already suffers from overproduction of poultry, experts said.

Total food exports from Russia in 2017 increased by almost a quarter and amounted to 19 billion dollars.

On February 16, Bloomberg reported that Russia's grain imports in 2017-2018 would make up 36.6 million tons. If the forecast is true, it will be the largest number for any country in the world over the past 25 years.

Pravda.Ru


Russians to be protected from fast food
Topics wheat egypt Russia poultry food products
Topical Analytics
Americas
USA's obsession to punish Russia for 'another 9/11' to trigger WWIII?
Terrorism
After Syria, Russia goes to Afghanistan
Politics
Russia works to calm and appease Western partners whose warships enter Black Sea
Readers' top
Turkey leaves NATO and Putin behind on the way to the Red Sea
Russia works to calm and appease Western partners whose warships enter Black Sea
Russia to wage war in five spaces
Men can get rid of toxins with the help of masturbation
PMC Wagner chief: 14 were killed in Syria
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Asia
Turkey leaves NATO and Putin behind on the way to the Red Sea

Turkey has been a staunch NATO member for almost 70 years. As it appears, though, Turkey no longer wants to keep its membership in the alliance

Turkey leaves NATO and Putin behind on the way to the Red Sea
Russia works to calm and appease Western partners whose warships enter Black Sea
Politics
Russia works to calm and appease Western partners whose warships enter Black Sea
Politics
Russia to wage war in five spaces
Sex, relationship
Men can get rid of toxins with the help of masturbation
Politics
Russia works to calm and appease Western partners whose warships enter Black Sea

Washington believes that Russia will view the naval buildup in the Black Sea as a normal activity. Russia has rich experience of communication with US warships there

Russia works to calm and appease Western partners whose warships enter Black Sea
Turkey leaves NATO and Putin behind on the way to the Red Sea
Asia
Turkey leaves NATO and Putin behind on the way to the Red Sea
Terrorism
Terrorist kills Christians in Kizlyar to set Orthodox and Muslim believers against each other
Europe
Germany to triple number of soldiers for NATO's drills to contain Russia
Asia
Turkey leaves NATO and Putin behind on the way to the Red Sea

Turkey has been a staunch NATO member for almost 70 years. As it appears, though, Turkey no longer wants to keep its membership in the alliance

Turkey leaves NATO and Putin behind on the way to the Red Sea
Russia urges USA not to play with fire in Syria
Politics
Russia urges USA not to play with fire in Syria
Europe
Germany to triple number of soldiers for NATO's drills to contain Russia
Other
Russian curler Krushelnytsky shocked and crushed by his doping test result
Lyuba Lulko USA's obsession to punish Russia for 'another 9/11' to trigger WWIII? Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov After Syria, Russia goes to Afghanistan Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Significant gaps in Women's Empowerment Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
Tornado-C: Russia to receive new multiple-launch rocket systems
Russia to wage war in five spaces
USA's obsession to punish Russia for 'another 9/11' to trigger WWIII?
USA's obsession to punish Russia for 'another 9/11' to trigger WWIII?
USA's obsession to punish Russia for 'another 9/11' to trigger WWIII?
Tornado-C: Russia to receive new multiple-launch rocket systems
USA's obsession to punish Russia for 'another 9/11' to trigger WWIII?
Tornado-C: Russia to receive new multiple-launch rocket systems
USA's obsession to punish Russia for 'another 9/11' to trigger WWIII?
Details of telephone conversation between Putin and Poroshenko unveiled
Russian curler Krushelnytsky shocked and crushed by his doping test result
Victoria Nuland speaks about her experience of living with 80 Russian fishermen on one boat
Russia works to calm and appease Western partners whose warships enter Black Sea
After Syria, Russia goes to Afghanistan
Davos Forum: Saying too much, doing too little, as usual
Russia works to calm and appease Western partners whose warships enter Black Sea
Russia works to calm and appease Western partners whose warships enter Black Sea
Russia works to calm and appease Western partners whose warships enter Black Sea
Turkey leaves NATO and Putin behind on the way to the Red Sea
India does not want to cooperate with Russia on 5th generation aircraft
Russia urges USA not to play with fire in Syria
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed