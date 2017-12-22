McDonald's starts offering table service in Moscow

McDonald's, the world's largest fast food chain, started testing a new service in Russia enable customers have their order brought to their table.

The table service has appeared in a few restaurants of the chain in Moscow. A representative of the company said that the service is available in five restaurants in the Russian capital. The test will last for several months. Customers are still allowed to either make an order at the cash desk or use a self-service terminal.

McDonald's started offering screen order and table service in other countries of the world in late 2016.

Pravda.Ru