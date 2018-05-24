Elon Musk wants Pravda, but we already have it

Elon Musk, world-famous American entrepreneur, the head of SpaceX and Tesla suddenly became concerned about the reliability of information on the Internet.

He announced his intention to create a news service called "Pravda," which means "truth" in Russian. According to the idea, the new service will help people evaluate the reliability of any journalistic material and monitor journalists' rating.

According to Musk, he is going to create a website where people will be able to evaluate the degree of truth of any article and track the trust rating of every journalist, editor and publication.

"Going to create a site where the public can rate the core truth of any article & track the credibility score over time of each journalist, editor & publication. Thinking of calling it Pravda," Musk tweeted.

Elon Musk also promised that his service would be protected from bots and contain all the tools to identify and expose those who use fake accounts to disseminate wrongful information.

Interestingly, journalist Mark Harris found out that one of Musk's employees had already registered a company called Pravda in October 2017.

"Er, he's not kidding folks. I noticed that one of Musk's agents had incorporated Pravda Corp in California back in October last year. I was wondering what it was all about," Harris tweeted.

The irony of the situation is that there is already a Pravda website in Russia. The Pravda.Ru website has been working professionally in Russia since 1999. We produce high-quality analytical materials and publish various opinions on different subjects. US Republican Senator John McCain wrote a special op-ed for Pravda.Ru English in 2013 in response to Vladimir Putin's opinionated piece that had been published in The New York Times. Most recently, experts at the Atlantic Council said that Pravda.Ru was a threat to the national security of the United States.

One of our recent articles that we have carried "12 Signs of Imminent War between Russia and the West" triggered a wave of aggression against our publication in the West. Therefore, Elon Musk may get to the root of something. We at Pravda.Ru always aspire to maximum objectivity in our work.