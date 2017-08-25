Moscow’s most expensive apartment available for $50 million

AP photo

The most expensive apartment in Moscow costs three billion rubles or $50 million.

This is a multi-level 2,000 square-meter penthouse with an area of ​​about two thousand square meters. The penthouse takes the entire 50th, 51st and 52nd floors of the high-rise residential complex on Mosfilmovskaya Street, RIA Novosti reported with reference to real estate website.

A much cheaper apartment with a price tag of 25 million dollars (about 1.49 billion rubles) is available as a penthouse on the 58th and 59th floors of the Moscow City complex.

Pravda.Ru