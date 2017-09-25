Russia to have its own 'Made in Jail' brand

The Russian Federal Agency for Patents, Rospatent, received an application for the registration of "Made in Jail" brand from Federal State Unitary Enterprise "Kaluga" of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN).

The logo of the brand will be stylised as an inscription in black letters.

The application for the registration says that the logo is "simple, expressive and well remembered."

"Made in jail" exists in Italy since the 1980s. The idea belongs to former prison inmates. Today, there is a selection of T-shirts and sweatshirts for adults and children available under this brand.

In October 2016, the FSIN account for 50 billion rubles in revenues from concluding contracts for the production of various products. Currently, more than 100,000 items of various goods are produced in Russian prisons.

Pravda.Ru