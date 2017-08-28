Tatarstan President's wife becomes richest wife of all Russian officials

Source: Fotodom.ru/DP

The spouse of the head of Tatarstan, Gulsina Minnikhanova, earned 2,351 billion rubles last year and thus took the first line on the list of Russian officials' wives who declared highest income for 2016.

Gulsina Minnikhanova owns a part of Luchano companies that include a spa complex, a hotel, a restaurant and a fitness club.

The wife of a member of Ulan-Ude city council, Raisa Bredny, took the second place on the list of Forbes Woman. She earned 1.924 billion rubles. The wife of the governor of the Bryansk region Olga Bogomaz completes the top three with 864 million rubles.

The list of wealthiest Russian women is still topped by Elena Baturina, the wife of former mayor of Moscow Yuri Luzhkov. Her fortune is evaluated at one billion dollars. Ex-wife of the chairman of Monaco football club Elena Rybolovleva comes next with a fortune of 600 million dollars. No. 3 belongs to the owner of S7 Group Natalia Fileva - 190 million dollars.

