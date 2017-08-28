Pravda.ru

News » Companies

Tatarstan President's wife becomes richest wife of all Russian officials

28.08.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Tatarstan President's wife becomes richest wife of all Russian officials. 61153.jpeg
Source: Fotodom.ru/DP

The spouse of the head of Tatarstan, Gulsina Minnikhanova, earned 2,351 billion rubles last year and thus took the first line on the list of Russian officials' wives who declared highest income for 2016.

Gulsina Minnikhanova owns a part of Luchano companies that include a spa complex, a hotel, a restaurant and a fitness club.

The wife of a member of Ulan-Ude city council, Raisa Bredny, took the second place on the list of Forbes Woman. She earned 1.924 billion rubles. The wife of the governor of the Bryansk region Olga Bogomaz completes the top three with 864 million rubles.

The list of wealthiest Russian women is still topped by Elena Baturina, the wife of former mayor of Moscow Yuri Luzhkov. Her fortune is evaluated at one billion dollars. Ex-wife of the chairman of Monaco football club Elena Rybolovleva comes next with a fortune of 600 million dollars. No. 3 belongs to the owner of S7 Group Natalia Fileva - 190 million dollars.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Benjamin Netanyahu’s nightmare comes true as Putin crushes his plans
Benjamin Netanyahu’s nightmare comes true as Putin crushes his plans
Benjamin Netanyahu failed to convince Russian President Putin of the need "to stop Iran's expansion in the Middle East." Israel is a friendly country for Russia, but it is not up to Tel Aviv to teach...
Adolf Hitler's large sealed safe box found in Ukraine
Adolf Hitler's large sealed safe box found in Ukraine
A huge 500-kilogram sealed German safe box was accidentally found in the city of Vinnitsa, Ukraine. The safe was found in a trench during the works to replace the heating main
USA continues disconnecting Russian banks from SWIFT USA continues disconnecting Russian banks from SWIFT

Video

Society

Adolf Hitler s large sealed safe box found in Ukraine
Adolf Hitler's large sealed safe box found in Ukraine
Germany’s response to US Navy SEALs: Special forces of underwater commandos
Germany’s response to US Navy SEALs: Special forces of underwater commandos
Interesting facts about time zones
Interesting facts about time zones
Real estate agents set dozens of houses on fire in Rostov-on-Don
Real estate agents set dozens of houses on fire in Rostov-on-Don
Russia has four teams in UEFA competitions
Russia has four teams in UEFA competitions
The case of Kirill Serebrennikov
The case of Kirill Serebrennikov

Popular photos

World

Benjamin Netanyahu’s nightmare comes true as Putin crushes his plans
Benjamin Netanyahu’s nightmare comes true as Putin crushes his plans
Bulgarian soldiers refuse to shoot at targets reminiscent of Russian military men
Bulgarian soldiers refuse to shoot at targets reminiscent of Russian military men
Apologia of Virginia Raggi, mayor of Rome
Apologia of Virginia Raggi, mayor of Rome
Ukraine wants nearly three trillion rubles from Russia for Crimea
Ukraine wants nearly three trillion rubles from Russia for Crimea
China invites five more countries to join BRICS
China invites five more countries to join BRICS
Spy scandal: NATO uses Macedonia against Serbia
Spy scandal: NATO uses Macedonia against Serbia

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service