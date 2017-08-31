Pravda.ru

US poultry producers want to inundate Russia with Bush's legs again

American food producers are ready to return to the Russian market. In particular, they offer competitive prices for poultry.

Jim Sumner, president of the United States Council for the Export of Poultry and Eggs (USAPEEC), said that US companies would like to access the Russian market. "I'm sure many of our companies would like to have access to the Russian market. We could still deliver food products to Russia, for example, chicken leg quarters at very competitive prices, perhaps at lower prices than on the Russian market," said Sumner, noting that this is unlikely to happen as the authorities have been unable to solve the question.

Supplies of US food products on the Russian market ceased in 2014. After the introduction of anti-Russian sanctions, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree limiting the import of certain agricultural products, raw materials and foodstuffs to Russia from the United States, EU countries, Canada, Australia and Norway. The ban will stay in effect before the end of next year. For the time being, US poultry mostly goes to Mexico, Hong Kong, Canada, Taiwan, Angola and Cuba.

