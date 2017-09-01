Pravda.ru

Foreigners increase their investment in Russian companies

01.09.2017

Pravda.Ru

 
Foreign investors show increasing interest in Russian companies. This is evidenced by the growth of foreign investments in Russian companies that have grown in the first quarter after three years of decline and amounted to $2.9 billion dollars, according to the Central Bank.

The indicator is a lot better than what was reported for the same period last year, when the volume of foreign investment was negative and amounted to -$1.9 billion. According to experts, if the number is positive, it means that foreigners buy more shares in Russian companies than they sell, whereas a negative number designates the opposite, RBC reports.

Western experts pay attention to the fact that in the second quarter of 2017, the Russian economy has grown by 2.5% at once. According to analysts, this is the first time in the last three years, when the country has such indicators for a quarter.

Western journalists note that Russia has survived sanctions successfully, admitting that Putin's economic team managed to handle the situation.

