World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Iran bans US dollar

Business » Finance

The government of Iran imposed new restrictions on the use of the US dollar in the country. The use of the US dollar for import operations in the Islamic Republic of Iran has been banned from February 28, Forbes reports with reference to Iranian media.

Iran bans US dollar. 62084.jpeg

Starting from February 28, any supply orders or other import declarations where US dollars are used will not be processed by the Iranian customs authorities.

According to Mehdi Kasraipur, the director of Foreign Exchange Operations and Policy Department of the Central Bank of Iran, the new rules should not affect current trading operations much, given that the use of the American currency in Iran was already limited. Iranian banks could not conduct operations in US dollars because of US sanctions.

"Given that the use of the dollar in Iran is already prohibited, traders use alternative currencies in their transactions. Therefore, there is no longer any reason to quote prices in dollars in invoices," the official said.

It is worthy of note that the Iranian national currency, the rial, has dropped vs. the US dollar by eight percent this year. Specialists believe that most of Iran's foreign trade transactions will be carried out in euros.

Pravda.Ru


Iran and Russia to create anti-NATO
Topics iran US dollar central bank islamic republic
Topical Analytics
Politics
Putin puts in place not only USA, but also China
Politics
New Russian missiles: The West makes Putin sick
News from the Kremlin
Putin parades Russia's new 'fantastic' weapons that no one else in the world has
Readers' top
Putin's new fantastic arms shock the West
Putin parades Russia's new 'fantastic' weapons that no one else in the world has
Russia will destroy terrorists in Eastern Ghouta - Putin
Putin shows Russia's new hypersonic weapon that strikes targets from space, like a meteorite
New Russian missiles: The West makes Putin sick
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Politics
Putin's new fantastic arms shock the West

In his Address to the Federal Assembly, Vladimir Putin presented several military innovations and made a number of high-profile statements addressed to his Western counterparts

Putin's new fantastic arms shock the West
Putin parades Russia's new 'fantastic' weapons that no one else in the world has
News from the Kremlin
Putin parades Russia's new 'fantastic' weapons that no one else in the world has
Politics
Russia will destroy terrorists in Eastern Ghouta - Putin
News from the Kremlin
Putin shows Russia's new hypersonic weapon that strikes targets from space, like a meteorite
Other
WADA deprives Russia of the right to host any international sports competitions

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) decided that Russia will not be able to host international competitions in any type of sport starting from April

WADA deprives Russia of the right to host any international sports competitions
Putin's new fantastic arms shock the West
Politics
Putin's new fantastic arms shock the West
News from the Kremlin
Putin parades Russia's new 'fantastic' weapons that no one else in the world has
Politics
Russia will destroy terrorists in Eastern Ghouta - Putin
News from the Kremlin
Putin shows Russia's new hypersonic weapon that strikes targets from space, like a meteorite

During Putin's Address to the Federal Assembly, a video was shown on screens to demonstrate the possibilities of hypersonic weapons

Putin shows Russia's new hypersonic weapon that strikes targets from space, like a meteorite
Putin's new fantastic arms shock the West
Politics
Putin's new fantastic arms shock the West
Politics
Russia will destroy terrorists in Eastern Ghouta - Putin
Americas
USA threatens Turkey with sanctions for Russian S-400 air defence systems
Dmitry Sudakov Putin puts in place not only USA, but also China Dmitry Sudakov Contributor submission Mueller's comic book indictment is a threat to all of us Contributor submission Costantino Ceoldo Inhibitory brakes fall. Disturbing symptom. Costantino Ceoldo
Comments
USA's obsession to punish Russia for 'another 9/11' to trigger WWIII?
Gazprom terminates all contracts with Ukraine immediately
Putin shows Russia's new hypersonic weapon that strikes targets from space, like a meteorite
Putin shows Russia's new hypersonic weapon that strikes targets from space, like a meteorite
Putin shows Russia's new hypersonic weapon that strikes targets from space, like a meteorite
Putin's new fantastic arms shock the West
Ukraine welcomes NATO's Tomahawk missiles with open arms
Gazprom terminates all contracts with Ukraine immediately
Putin puts in place not only USA, but also China
Gazprom terminates all contracts with Ukraine immediately
Gazprom terminates all contracts with Ukraine immediately
Putin parades Russia's new 'fantastic' weapons that no one else in the world has
Putin parades Russia's new 'fantastic' weapons that no one else in the world has
Putin puts in place not only USA, but also China
Putin parades Russia's new 'fantastic' weapons that no one else in the world has
Putin puts in place not only USA, but also China
Viktor Yanukovych raves of his misfortune at press conference in Moscow
Gazprom terminates all contracts with Ukraine immediately
USA's obsession to punish Russia for 'another 9/11' to trigger WWIII?
USA's obsession to punish Russia for 'another 9/11' to trigger WWIII?
Putin puts in place not only USA, but also China
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed