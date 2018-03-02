World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia’s largest bank to introduce Islamic banking

Business » Finance

Russia's largest bank, Sberbank, considers a possibility to launch a pilot project to accept population deposits in accordance with the rules of Islam. The project is said to be introduced in the republics of Tatarstan, Chechnya and Bashkortostan.

Russia’s largest bank to introduce Islamic banking. 62085.jpeg
Source: Fotodom.ru/kommersant

Adviser to Deputy Chairman of the Board of Sberbank, Behnam Gurban-zade, said during the first Russian Islamic Economic Forum that the project to accept deposits from the population in accordance with the norms of Islam is expected to be launched before the end of the year.

A special plastic card is planned to be issued for Islamic customers. Islamic banking stipulates for banking activities in accordance with religious norms of Islam. In particular, Islamic banking excludes loan interest rates and various financial speculations. Islamic banks do not pay their clients income on deposits, save for the inflation interest set by the state.

Pravda.Ru

Topics Islam chechnya tatarstan
Topical Analytics
Politics
Putin puts in place not only USA, but also China
Politics
New Russian missiles: The West makes Putin sick
News from the Kremlin
Putin parades Russia's new 'fantastic' weapons that no one else in the world has
Readers' top
Putin's new fantastic arms shock the West
Putin parades Russia's new 'fantastic' weapons that no one else in the world has
Russia will destroy terrorists in Eastern Ghouta - Putin
Putin shows Russia's new hypersonic weapon that strikes targets from space, like a meteorite
New Russian missiles: The West makes Putin sick
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Politics
Putin's new fantastic arms shock the West

In his Address to the Federal Assembly, Vladimir Putin presented several military innovations and made a number of high-profile statements addressed to his Western counterparts

Putin's new fantastic arms shock the West
Putin parades Russia's new 'fantastic' weapons that no one else in the world has
News from the Kremlin
Putin parades Russia's new 'fantastic' weapons that no one else in the world has
Politics
Russia will destroy terrorists in Eastern Ghouta - Putin
News from the Kremlin
Putin shows Russia's new hypersonic weapon that strikes targets from space, like a meteorite
Other
WADA deprives Russia of the right to host any international sports competitions

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) decided that Russia will not be able to host international competitions in any type of sport starting from April

WADA deprives Russia of the right to host any international sports competitions
Putin's new fantastic arms shock the West
Politics
Putin's new fantastic arms shock the West
News from the Kremlin
Putin parades Russia's new 'fantastic' weapons that no one else in the world has
Politics
Russia will destroy terrorists in Eastern Ghouta - Putin
News from the Kremlin
Putin shows Russia's new hypersonic weapon that strikes targets from space, like a meteorite

During Putin's Address to the Federal Assembly, a video was shown on screens to demonstrate the possibilities of hypersonic weapons

Putin shows Russia's new hypersonic weapon that strikes targets from space, like a meteorite
Putin's new fantastic arms shock the West
Politics
Putin's new fantastic arms shock the West
Politics
Russia will destroy terrorists in Eastern Ghouta - Putin
Americas
USA threatens Turkey with sanctions for Russian S-400 air defence systems
Dmitry Sudakov Putin puts in place not only USA, but also China Dmitry Sudakov Contributor submission Mueller's comic book indictment is a threat to all of us Contributor submission Costantino Ceoldo Inhibitory brakes fall. Disturbing symptom. Costantino Ceoldo
Comments
USA's obsession to punish Russia for 'another 9/11' to trigger WWIII?
Gazprom terminates all contracts with Ukraine immediately
Putin shows Russia's new hypersonic weapon that strikes targets from space, like a meteorite
Putin shows Russia's new hypersonic weapon that strikes targets from space, like a meteorite
Putin shows Russia's new hypersonic weapon that strikes targets from space, like a meteorite
Putin's new fantastic arms shock the West
Ukraine welcomes NATO's Tomahawk missiles with open arms
Gazprom terminates all contracts with Ukraine immediately
Putin puts in place not only USA, but also China
Gazprom terminates all contracts with Ukraine immediately
Gazprom terminates all contracts with Ukraine immediately
Putin parades Russia's new 'fantastic' weapons that no one else in the world has
Putin parades Russia's new 'fantastic' weapons that no one else in the world has
Putin puts in place not only USA, but also China
Putin parades Russia's new 'fantastic' weapons that no one else in the world has
Putin puts in place not only USA, but also China
Viktor Yanukovych raves of his misfortune at press conference in Moscow
Gazprom terminates all contracts with Ukraine immediately
USA's obsession to punish Russia for 'another 9/11' to trigger WWIII?
USA's obsession to punish Russia for 'another 9/11' to trigger WWIII?
Putin puts in place not only USA, but also China
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed